Nier Automata anime announced from the company behind Ace Attorney and Persona 5 adaptations

Popular PlatinumGames RPG NieR Automata is getting an anime adaptation, a new teaser trailer reveals.

The clip was debuted as part of the NieR Automata 5th Anniversary livestream event . There isn’t much known about the project so far, just that it does actually exist and will be on the way soon.

大人気アクションRPGゲーム『NieR:Automata』（ニーア オートマタ）TVアニメ化決定https://t.co/GLmEo5Nu0t#ニーア #NieR #ニーアオートマタ pic.twitter.com/jvbVjsy7wdFebruary 23, 2022 See more

Along with the announcement, a new dedicated Twitter account for the anime was set up, as well as a new website that features early concept art from the upcoming anime, plus a blog post . We don’t currently have a release window for the anime so we’ll just have to sit tight until more news is announced in the future.

What we do know though is that the anime will feature NieR Automata protagonist 2B - due to the character appearing in not just the early artwork for the series but also the ambiguous announcement trailer - and that it will be produced by anime production and distribution company Aniplex, who also worked on videogame adaptations for Ace Attorney and Persona 5.

This isn’t the first time the NieR IP has been adapted into other mediums. In fact, tales from the NieR: Automata universe have been developed for stage performances, multiple novels, and more.

If you’re not already familiar with Nier Automata, here’s the general deal. Originally released back in 2017 by Square Enix, the PlatinumGames action-RPG is a sequel to the 2010 game Nier and is a spin-off of the Drakengard series. In the game, which is set in a post-apocalyptic future, our protagonist 2B is a member of the android unit 'Yorha' and must reclaim the Earth from an army of alien-created machines.