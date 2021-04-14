Niantic fix Pokemon Go bug that caused Skrelpo and Clauncher to disappear for some players

Some Pokemon Go players experienced a bug which affected how Skrelpo and Clauncher appeared in-game, but Niantic has now fixed the issue.

The bug, which seemed to only affect the Pokemon that were introduced during Rivals’ Week - the latest edition of the Season of Legends event - was causing them to appear invisible on screen, making them much harder to catch.

Niantic put out a tweet reassuring Pokemon Go players that they were aware of the issue and were working on a fix for it, and only a few hours later the developers followed up to let trainers know that it had since been resolved. They also added that it may have been due to some players using an older version of the app - one dated before the 0.205 update.

Trainers, this issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience as we worked on this fix.April 13, 2021 See more

Players should now be able to enjoy Rivals’ Week. The event will continue - hopefully without any more issues - until April 18, with players able to encounter Pokemon that are known for their rivalries in the wild, including Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more.

Pokemon Go trainers should keep their eyes peeled, after the app was recently investigated by dataminers who found some interesting features that look as if they’ll be making their way to the app soon. This includes the likes of the long-awaited routes, tappable rewards, and rating challenges which aim to let players make their own pathways in-game, as well as offer plenty of new ways to play.

Niantic have also been keeping busy alongside their Pokemon Go ventures, including launching a new Pikmin AR app for a limited number of players in Singapore for public testing . Not to mention the company’s collaboration with Microsoft’s HoloLens technology to bring Pokemon even further into the real world.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy