Pokemon Go introduces Skrelp and Clauncher during Rivals’ Week

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has confirmed the details of their next event Rivals’ Week, which will introduce gen six Pokemon Skrelp and Clauncher to the game.

Part of the The Season of Legends event , Rivals’ week is “an event celebrating rivalries between Pokémon” which will allow players to encounter both Skrelp and Clauncher in the wild, as well as in Pokemon Go raids, and in encounters after players complete the Field Research Tasks.

Rivals’ week kicks off on Tuesday April 13 at 10am and will run until Sunday April 18 at 8pm (local time.) On the theme of rivalry, the event focuses on Pokemon that are known for their rivalries, with Pokemon such as Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more appearing more in the wild. Not only will the event introduce the two new Pokemon and their evolutions, but Niantic are also offering players Therian Forme Landorus who will also be making its Pokemon Go debut and can be found in five-star raids.

Additionally, Pokemon Go players can look forward to a Global Challenge Arena during Rivals’ Week which requires trainers from around the world to work together to win Raid Battles - in exchange for a 2x Catch Stardust bonus during the event. Alongside this, Pokemon such as Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, etc. will be able to be hatched from 5km eggs, and Pokemon like Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper will also appear in raids.

Finally, Niantic has also promised that event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with rival Pokemon and that Pokemon Go Team Rocket will be taking over PokeStops more often - with their balloons appearing more frequently too.