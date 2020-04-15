Next Battlefield hinted at in new DICE job listing

It looks like DICE is hiring up for work on the next Battlefield game.

A new job listing has been spotted on LinkedIn (via SegmentNext ) for a lead character artist at DICE Los Angeles - a sister studio of the main offices in Stockholm - and the skills section of the listing makes it pretty clear what the new hire's first project will be. Among desired skills such as an "excellent understanding of anatomy, weight, and silhouette," the listing also specifically calls out familiarity with military gear and hardware as "a plus".

Battlefield has always been deeply rooted in military technology - whether recreating historical firearms in Battlefield 1 or envisioning energy weapons and walking tanks in Battlefield 2142 - so it feels like a safe bet that this artist will help out with work on the next game in the series.

The only official announcements regarding the next Battlefield have all come from business-facing parts of EA, such as a previous statement from the company's boss.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during a conference call with investors in October that "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms and a growing installed base on the new consoles, our next Battlefield game is set for FY '22." In non-fiscal terms, that means it's meant to arrive between April 2021 and March 2022.

As I said before, we only know about the next Battlefield from its place in EA's business plan so far. We don't know whether it will bring the series back to modern combat, as seen in Battlefield 2, 3, and 4, or if it will continue to explore historical conflicts of the 20th century, or if it will envision a future conflict (ideally with more walking tanks).

We'll keep our eyes out for more details on the next Battlefield game as they surface. Until then, Battlefield 5 is still growing .