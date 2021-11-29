Newegg Cyber Monday deals are your last-minute shot at savings on gaming laptops, graphics cards, and more

Newegg sure has made us glad we didn't spend everything before Cyber Monday. The retailer is offering incredible discounts and savings across a whole range of products, with one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals coming courtesy of them: this MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $1799, a saving of $500.

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - This is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals on the market right now, with a $500 discount offering up a $1,799 sales price on an RTX 3080 machine. We certainly don't see that every day. To tempt you further, it comes with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD packed inside as well.



Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,199 Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,199 $849 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 - Considering there's an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 16GB RAM inside this Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop, $849 is a fantastic price. There's a $250 discount on this rig already live, but you can save an additional $100 in the form of a rebate as well. Not too shabby.



Intel Core i5-11600K | $299 Intel Core i5-11600K | $299 $229.99 at Newegg

Save $70 - A sizeable discount on this six-core, 3.9GHz CPU that's perfect for gaming with great performance and support for PCIe 4.0. This could be the final piece in your PC puzzle, and that sort of saving doesn't always come round often.



ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,700 ABS Master (RTX 3060 Ti) | $1,700 $1,499.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - It's one of the more competitively priced RTX 3060 Ti models, and it takes advantage of an 11th gen i5 CPU for decent gaming performance. Features: Intel Core 11400F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Acer KG281K | $ Acer KG281K | $ 249.99 $209.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - This is an outrageous price for a gaming-focused, 4K screen. Yes, the refresh rate does top out at 60Hz so you won't be able to embrace 120 frames per second but for just over 200 dollars, this is a great bit of kit.

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT | $1,599.99 ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT | $1,599.99 $1,549.99 with code BFFRDY22

Save $50 - This high-end AMD card is hard to find, but taking $50 off the retailer's price will make it that much easier to slot into your rig. It also comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC as a sweetener.

Yeston Radeon RX6800XT 16GB D6 GDDR6 | $1,569 Yeston Radeon RX6800XT 16GB D6 GDDR6 | $1,569 $1,539 at Newegg

Save $30 - It's far from cheap, but it is a highly sought-after card, and it even comes with a waifu printed right onto its back plate, if that's your thing.

Nintendo eShop $50 gift card | $50 Nintendo eShop $50 gift card | $50 $45 at Newegg

Save $5 - Use promo code BFFRDY33 to save $5 on this $50 eShop gift card, giving those who regularly pick up digital Nintendo Switch games a free $5. That's undeniable value for those who regularly shop on Nintendo's official digital store.



Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | $102.99 Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB | $102.99 $62.99 at Newegg with promo code BCMAY22388

Save $41 - These top sticks offer great speeds for a top price, especially with this Cyber Monday reduction. These don't have RGB lighting, but that won't matter to everyone, especially for that price. FYI: This price is gone at midnight tonight.

Speed: 3200MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2)



Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | $83 Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | $83 $66.99 at Newegg

Save $17 - Add some colour to your rig if you can see you RAM with the Vengeance RGB Pro. This pack of two 8GB sticks is discounted right now, and gets you some of the best RAM at a great price.

Speed: 3200MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2)



