New Xbox Series X pre-orders are live now at this UK store

UPDATE: That's all, folks - looks like the consoles have sold out. It's worth keeping an eye on that Very page, though. Stock may come back in unexpectedly, so refresh it every now and then to see if you get lucky.

Original story follows:

The last few days haven't been kind to Xbox Series X stock, and Xbox Series X pre-orders have been very hard to come by. With that in mind, anyone who didn't get a copy of the console will want to head straight to UK retailer Very right now: they've got pre-orders available for the console. Do not sleep on this - it won't last long. Move quickly to avoid disappointment, and good luck. It was active at 4:24pm BST, so it may now have vanished, but keep refreshing the page just in case. And if all else fails, apparently Amazon UK has Xbox Series S stock right now as well.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: Very.co.uk

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Very might be an unusual choice for Xbox Series X pre-orders, but hey, we won't look a gift horse in the mouth. Everyone else seems to have sold out, so this isn't an opportunity to miss (especially because Microsoft has indicated that we might not get more stock until release day on November 10).

If you don't manage to secure a copy, don't panic. More may come in soon, and if you're not fussed about 4K resolution there's still plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available at Very (if you want to see where else it's available, head over to our page of Xbox Series S pre-orders).

The stock shortage is a similar story when it comes to PS5. Despite only having gone live a little while ago, PS5 pre-orders are now almost impossible to find. Ah, 2020. What a year, right?

UK Xbox Series X retailers: Box | Very | Amazon | Microsoft | Currys | AO

UK Xbox Series S retailers: Very | Microsoft | AO | Amazon | Currys

US Xbox Series X retailers: Amazon | Microsoft | Newegg

US Xbox Series S retailers: Amazon | Microsoft

Again, it's worth saying that this isn't necessarily the end of the road when it comes to pre-orders. As demonstrated by this, more stock could appear unexpectedly. You've just got to be ready to pounce, so refresh those retailer pages every now and then. Keep an eye on our pre-order guide, too; we'll let you know there as soon as stock appears again.

If you're looking to pick up a few extras for your new Xbox Series X, then we've been rounding up the Xbox Series X controller prices here. There are three different colours to get them in: black, white, and a white/blue hybrid.