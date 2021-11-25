New Spider-Man: No Way Home poster shows off different Green Goblin look

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster shows off a different Green Goblin look.

The poster shows Spidey, MJ, and Doctor Strange surrounded by a cityscape – and multiple villains. Look closely, and you can spot Lizard, Electro, a hint of Sandman, the robotic arms of Doc Ock, and Green Goblin in a whole new suit. Check out the poster and a close-up of the fresh costume below. (H/T Fandom)

The second trailer for No Way Home featured a glimpse at the new costume, and led some to speculate that this character wasn't Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn at all, instead his son Harry Osborn. While the 4K version of the trailer made it easier to see the figure is definitely Dafoe's Green Goblin, unmasked and in a hooded costume, the new poster confirms it once and for all.

The trailer also revealed that Green Goblin will be sporting his classic look, as seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. It seems the villain will be getting his new costume after first resurfacing in his old one.

Also returning from the Raimi movies is Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, as well as Sandman (likely again played by Thomas Haden Church), though Tobey Maguire remains unconfirmed for now – as does Andrew Garfield, though Rhys Ifans' Lizard and Jamie Foxx's Electro are both present and accounted for in the trailer. There is an alternate version of the clip, though, which might show where the other Spideys could have been edited out. Then there's the theory that Garfield's Spider-Man will be the one to save MJ from her fall, too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives this December 17 to US theaters, and slightly earlier to UK cinemas on December 15. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.