The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-writer Roberto Orci in talks to pen new Untitled Sony Marvel Movie

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-writer Roberto Orci has entered talks to write an as-yet untitled Marvel movie for Sony’s new cinematic universe, The Wrap reports.

Following the humongous success of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and Venom , Sony has a newfound confidence and are slowly building a Marvel slate to compete with Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony previously dated an Untitled Marvel Movie for October 2021 , and this might very well fill that slot.

Further details about Orci’s mystery project – such as the central character(s) – are yet to be revealed, but The Amazing Spider-Man 2 disappointed both at the box-office and with critics. The Andrew Garfield-starring flick set up a dramatic trilogy, but a third movie never came to fruition. Instead, Spider-Man was recast and entered the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. With Sony looking to Orci once more, here’s hoping he has some pretty exciting ideas – perhaps we’ll finally see the Sinister Six movie he set up in Amazing Spider-Man 2?

(Image credit: Sony)

Other options include a Kraven the Hunter movie – which was previously put in limbo – and two separate female-led outings: one for Black Cat and the other for Silver Sable. The pair were meant to star in a movie together, Silver & Black, but that was cancelled in favour of two solo movies. It was previously reported that a Madame Web movie was in the works – though Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are already set to write that movie.

Sony currently has Morbius – starring Jared Leto – and the Andy Serkis-directed Venom 2 on the way, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock and Woody Harrelson joining the fray as Carnage. The stage looks set for a forthcoming Marvel Sony Cinematic Universe (though MSCU doesn’t quite have the same ring to it).

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on Sony’s fast-growing web of Marvel movies. In the meantime, check out all the Marvel Phase 4 movies and TV shows on their way over the next few years.