New Saw movie and Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man get release date changes

To no one's surprise, there have been more release date changes made to 2021's slate of movies. This time, the culprits are the horror flick Spiral: From the Book of Saw and the action thriller Wrath of Man. Deadline reports that the former has been moved forward, while the latter is pushed back.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will arrive in theaters on May 14, a week earlier than originally planned. The ninth installment in the Saw franchise sees a brash detective (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation that is eerily reminiscent of gruesome past events. Unwittingly trapped in the mystery, they find themselves at the center of the Jigsaw Killer's morbid game. Samuel L. Jackson also stars, playing an esteemed police veteran.

Meanwhile, Wrath of Man, a new movie from Guy Ritchie, takes Black Widow 's former release spot of May 7. Originally meant to be released on April 23, the movie is a remake of the French movie Cash Truck. It stars Jason Statham as H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, and Post Malone also star. Black Widow will now debut on July 9, releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access.