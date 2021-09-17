New PS5 model runs just like the old one with no major temperature differences

The updated PS5 model (CFI-1100) is functionally identical to the original (CFI-1000) according to new tests that dispel early reports of temperature issues in the newer version.

Digital Foundry and Gamers Nexus recently conducted some joint testing of both PS5 models. The two focused on temperature differences, power draw, fan speeds, and other factors that might affect the console's thermals, with the goal being to determine whether the slightly trimmed-down cooler in the new PS5 is weaker than the original, and if that could contribute to performance or durability issues in the long-run.

While the new CFI-1100 is around 300 grams lighter, its form factor is the same and the cuts made to achieve that weight reduction haven't impacted the console's performance. Both outlets found no appreciable differences even when the consoles were deliberately put under heavy load and in areas with poor ventilation.

The new PS5 runs moderately hotter in some areas and cooler in others, most notably memory, but never to a degree that any components are at risk. And as Digital Foundry reports , because the PS5's performance remains largely unchanged as long as its temperatures remain below its emergency shutoff points (where the console will shut down to prevent damage from overheating), you won't experience any slowdown either.

In other words, the new PS5 model runs comfortably below its maximum rated temperatures and is functionally identical to the first model, free from performance or longevity concerns.

