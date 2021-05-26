New PC, Xbox, and PS5 SSD devices from Western Digital are bringing all the speed

Western Digitial (WD) has announced a batch of new SSD models and variants to further bolster its excellent range of storage solutions.

Kicking things off, the new WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD is specifically designed to work with new-gen consoles, and there's a specific Xbox Series X variant that's specially designed for Microsoft's latest consoles, has the stamp of approval, and includes a Game Pass membership at purchase (all options will run last-gen games, and store the new console titles). And while the SN750 SE SSD will sound familiar - the new SE addition to its name sets it apart - and so do some of its key specs.

Also of interest to console and PC gamers is a new G-Drive SSD. These are often found within WD's professional ranges, but the rugged, robust, and durable designs of these drives mark them out as great contenders for players who like to take a belt and braces approach to protect their external storage, or for those looking forward to taking their libraries with them once again this year.

(Image credit: WD)

While the PS5 SSD and PS4 SSD markets are becoming increasingly populated - mainly thanks to externals - new entries, variants, and models from Western Digital are always likely to make waves and be of interest. We rate their performance very highly and it's no surprise that the storage behemoth has made moves to make further moves for both sides of the console street with specific new-gen companions.

The D30 Game Drive is a compact SSD that offers up to 900 MB/s read and write speeds and comes in capacities of up to 2TB. It's a big boy as it has its own detachable stand, but it doesn't need mains power - a good sign for those getting worried about it being a true chonk. The Xbox-specific variant will come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and also bundles in a one-month Game Pass Ultimate membership which is the prime test of any Xbox Series X hard drive. The unbranded model will begin retail life at $89.99 / £129.99 mark, while the Xbox-specific variant will start at $99.99 / £135.99 mark. The WD Black D30 will be released in June.

Already being some of the best external hard drives going, some of WD's external drives proved incredibly popular as last-gen console companions and are easily top picks for PS4 external hard drive or Xbox One external hard drive. This has indeed continued with the likes of the P10 and P50 game drives becoming some of the top picks for a PS5 external hard drive solution as well as an Xbox Series X external hard drive companion. There really is a pedigree here that looks to continue with the latest announcements.

(Image credit: WD)

The SN750 SE is going to be another strong stab at the internet's best SSD for gaming lists, offering PCIe Gen 4 performance and speeds of up to 3,600MB/s, and using up to 30% less power consumption than its predecessor. Nice. It'll come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities and will start at the £56.99 mark.

And finally, a new 4TB G-Drive ArmorLock NVMe SSD comes as part of a wider range of G-Drive products. This will offer super, ultra-rugged robustness, but will maintain a premium performance option for those that need something speedy but well-protected for on-the-go data and file transferal. This range is coming later on in June, but if the popularity of the previous G-Drive storage solutions is anything to go by, then they'll make a strong mark on the market too.

And remember, for that SN750 SE you'll need one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming PCs to plug it into, and it's always worth checking PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock levels, no matter the time of day or where you are.