New on Netflix in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is bringing out the big guns this November. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are all set to star in crime caper Red Notice as part of the streamer's continued push to dominate the A-list conversation. Tiger King is back, and there's even a trip back in time to the Old West as Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba aim to be quick on the draw in all-star western The Harder They Fall, also starring Regina King.
As if November on Netflix wasn't already incredible enough, Cowboy Bebop is all set to land later in the month. John Cho stars as ass-kicking bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in what's sure to be a hotly-discussed adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Plus, you never know, the next Squid Game-style mega hit might be hiding on our list below. We've covered all bases so there's no chance of missing out on the next big thing: here's literally everything coming to Netflix this November.
The Harder They Fall – November 3
Get ready for probably the coolest western ever. Director Jeymes Samuel saddles up for a debut revenge tale that sees Jonathan Majors' Nat Love ride with his gang in pursuit of his parents' killer, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The pair are flanked by a saloon's worth of gunslingers, crimefighters, and criminals as their bitter feud spills all over the west. Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz also star. Interested? We even had a chance to speak to Jonathan Majors about his lead role.
Red Notice – November 12
Dwayne Johnson's already described Red Notice as "the largest investment" Netflix has ever made in a movie. With an A-list cast that boasts Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, that bumper budget should come as no surprise.
Johnson plays FBI profiler John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth and the slippery Sarah Black (Gadot). If the trailers are anything to go by, Johnson and Reynolds soon form an unlikely duo and have Gadot's art thief in their sights. Expect Gal Gadot laying down the law in some hard-hitting action scenes, The Rock flexing his comedic muscles, and some sardonic one-liners from Ryan Reynolds. A perfect mix.
Cowboy Bebop – November 19
Let's jam. Cowboy Bebop is making its live-action bow on Netflix this November. John Cho is playing Spike Siegel in the adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Joining him as part of the Bebop crew is Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). The 'Lost Sessions' teaser already gives us a taste of what to expect: a high-octane, sci-fi blast with a gloriously jazzy soundtrack.
New on Netflix US in November 2021
November 1
- 21 Jump Street
- 60 Days In season 6
- A River Runs Through It
- Addams Family Values
- American Gangster
- An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds season 4
- Bella and the Bulldogs season 2
- The Big Wedding
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Knight
- Forged in Fire season 7
- Gather
- The General's Daughter
- It Follows
- Johnny Mnemonic
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Last Action Hero
- Moneyball
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- My Dad's Christmas Date
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Snakes on a Plane
- Stripes
- Tagged
- Te Ata
- Texas Rangers
- The Claus Family
November 2
- Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
- Ridley Jones season 2
November 3
- The Harder They Fall
- Lords of Scam
November 4
- Catching Killers
November 5
- A Cop Movie
- Big Mouth season 5
- The Club
- Glória
- Love Hard
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Narcos: Mexico season 3
- The Unlikely Murderer
- We Couldn't Become Adults
- Yara
- Zero to Hero
November 6
- Arcane
November 7
- Father Christmas is Back
November 9
- Swap Shop
- Your Life is a Joke
November 10
- Animal
- Gentefied season 2
- Passing
November 11
- Love Never Lies
November 12
- Legacies season 3
- Red Notice
November 14
- Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You
November 15
- America's Next Top Model season 21
- America's Next Top Model season 22
- Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
- Lies and Deceit
- Snowbound for Christmas
- Survivor season 16
- Survivor season 37
November 16
- Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
November 17
- Christmas Flow
- Prayers for the Stolen
- The Queen of Flow season 2
- Supergirl season 6
- Tear Along the Dotted Line
- Tiger King 2
November 18
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
- Dogs in Space
- Lead Me Home
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dhamaka
- Extinct
- Hellbound
- Love Me Instead
- The Mind, Explained season 2
- Procession
- tick, tick…BOOM!
November 20
- New World
November 22
- Outlaws
- Vita and Virginia
November 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
- Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
November 24
- A Boy Called Christmas
- Bruised
- Robin Robin
- Selling Sunset season 4
- True Story
November 25
- F is for Family season 5
- Super Crooks
November 26
- A Castle For Christmas
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
- Green Snake
- Light the Night
- School of Chocolate
- Spoiled Brats
November 28
- Elves
November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
November 30
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
- Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier
- The Summit of the Gods
New on Netflix UK November 2021
November 1
- Angry Birds season 4
- A Christmas Star
- A Time to Kill
- Argo
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Hapless season 1
- Inside The Mind
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- L.A. Confidential
- Point Break
- Ransom
- Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
- Saawariya
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
- The Claus Family
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
November 2
- Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
- Hustlers
- Ridley Jones season 2
November 3
- Lords of Scam
- Oga Bolaji
- The Harder They Fall
November 4
- Amina
- Catching Killers season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level
November 5
- 8 Remains
- A Cop Movie
- Big Mouth season 5
- Gloria season 1
- I, Superbiker 5: Split Second
- Love Hard
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Narcos: Mexico season 3
- Saveart Recycling Art
- The Club
- The Furies
- The Unlikely Murderer
- We Couldn’t Become Adults
- Yara
November 6
- Arcane season 1
November 7
- Father Christmas is Back
- The Last Forest
November 9
- Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 1
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Your Life Is a Joke season 1
November 10
- Animal season 1
- Gentefied season 2
- Passing
November 7
- 7 Prisoners
- Love Never Lies
November 12
- Caught in the Act
- I Am (Not) a Monster
- Lies and Deceit season 1
- Red Notice
- Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie
November 15
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
November 16
- Hard Targets 2
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- Love Actually
- Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary
- Detective Pikachu (2019)
- Siren
- Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
November 17
- Christmas Flow season 1
- Tear Along the Dotted Line season 1
- The Queen of Flow season 2
- Tiger King 2
November 18
- Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
- Dogs in Space season 1
- Lead Me Home
- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
November 19
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dhamaka
- Hellbound
- Procession
- The Mind, Explained season 2
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
November 20
- Black Christmas
- Blown Away: Christmas
- Blue Story
- New World
November 21
- Undercover season 3
November 22
- Outlaws
November 23
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2
- Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
- Waffles and Mochi’s Holiday Feast
November 24
- Bruised
- Robin Robin
- Selling Sunset season 4
- True Story
November 25
- F is for Family season 5
- Super Crooks
November 26
- A Castle For Christmas
- Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
- Light The Night
- Little Women
- School of Chocolate
- Spoiled Brats
November 28
- Elves
November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible