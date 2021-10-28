New on Netflix in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is bringing out the big guns this November. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are all set to star in crime caper Red Notice as part of the streamer's continued push to dominate the A-list conversation. Tiger King is back, and there's even a trip back in time to the Old West as Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba aim to be quick on the draw in all-star western The Harder They Fall, also starring Regina King.

As if November on Netflix wasn't already incredible enough, Cowboy Bebop is all set to land later in the month. John Cho stars as ass-kicking bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in what's sure to be a hotly-discussed adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Plus, you never know, the next Squid Game-style mega hit might be hiding on our list below. We've covered all bases so there's no chance of missing out on the next big thing: here's literally everything coming to Netflix this November.

The Harder They Fall – November 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for probably the coolest western ever. Director Jeymes Samuel saddles up for a debut revenge tale that sees Jonathan Majors' Nat Love ride with his gang in pursuit of his parents' killer, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The pair are flanked by a saloon's worth of gunslingers, crimefighters, and criminals as their bitter feud spills all over the west. Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz also star. Interested? We even had a chance to speak to Jonathan Majors about his lead role.

Red Notice – November 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson's already described Red Notice as "the largest investment" Netflix has ever made in a movie. With an A-list cast that boasts Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, that bumper budget should come as no surprise.

Johnson plays FBI profiler John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth and the slippery Sarah Black (Gadot). If the trailers are anything to go by, Johnson and Reynolds soon form an unlikely duo and have Gadot's art thief in their sights. Expect Gal Gadot laying down the law in some hard-hitting action scenes, The Rock flexing his comedic muscles, and some sardonic one-liners from Ryan Reynolds. A perfect mix.

Cowboy Bebop – November 19

(Image credit: Netflix)

Let's jam. Cowboy Bebop is making its live-action bow on Netflix this November. John Cho is playing Spike Siegel in the adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Joining him as part of the Bebop crew is Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). The 'Lost Sessions' teaser already gives us a taste of what to expect: a high-octane, sci-fi blast with a gloriously jazzy soundtrack.

New on Netflix US in November 2021

November 1

21 Jump Street

60 Days In season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds season 4

Bella and the Bulldogs season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire season 7

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

The Claus Family

November 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones season 2

November 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

November 4

Catching Killers

November 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn't Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

November 6

Arcane

November 7

Father Christmas is Back

November 9

Swap Shop

Your Life is a Joke

November 10

Animal

Gentefied season 2

Passing

November 11

Love Never Lies

November 12

Legacies season 3

Red Notice

November 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You

November 15

America's Next Top Model season 21

America's Next Top Model season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor season 16

Survivor season 37

November 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow season 2

Supergirl season 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

November 20

New World

November 22

Outlaws

Vita and Virginia

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset season 4

True Story

November 25

F is for Family season 5

Super Crooks

November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

November 28

Elves

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods

New on Netflix UK November 2021

November 1

Angry Birds season 4

A Christmas Star

A Time to Kill

Argo

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Hapless season 1

Inside The Mind

My Best Friend’s Wedding

L.A. Confidential

Point Break

Ransom

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles

Saawariya

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

The Claus Family

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Hustlers

Ridley Jones season 2

November 3

Lords of Scam

Oga Bolaji

The Harder They Fall

November 4

Amina

Catching Killers season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level

November 5

8 Remains

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth season 5

Gloria season 1

I, Superbiker 5: Split Second

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico season 3

Saveart Recycling Art

The Club

The Furies

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

November 6

Arcane season 1

November 7

Father Christmas is Back

The Last Forest

November 9

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 1

The Curse of La Llorona

Your Life Is a Joke season 1

November 10

Animal season 1

Gentefied season 2

Passing

November 7

7 Prisoners

Love Never Lies

November 12

Caught in the Act

I Am (Not) a Monster

Lies and Deceit season 1

Red Notice

Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie

November 15

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

November 16

Hard Targets 2

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

Love Actually

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary

Detective Pikachu (2019)

Siren

Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

Christmas Flow season 1

Tear Along the Dotted Line season 1

The Queen of Flow season 2

Tiger King 2

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space season 1

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Hellbound

Procession

The Mind, Explained season 2

Tick, Tick… Boom!

November 20

Black Christmas

Blown Away: Christmas

Blue Story

New World

November 21

Undercover season 3

November 22

Outlaws

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles and Mochi’s Holiday Feast

November 24

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset season 4

True Story

November 25

F is for Family season 5

Super Crooks

November 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Light The Night

Little Women

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

November 28

Elves

November 29