New on Netflix in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

By

Here's everything coming to Netflix this month

Red Notice
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is bringing out the big guns this November. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are all set to star in crime caper Red Notice as part of the streamer's continued push to dominate the A-list conversation. Tiger King is back, and there's even a trip back in time to the Old West as Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba aim to be quick on the draw in all-star western The Harder They Fall, also starring Regina King. 

As if November on Netflix wasn't already incredible enough, Cowboy Bebop is all set to land later in the month. John Cho stars as ass-kicking bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in what's sure to be a hotly-discussed adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Plus, you never know, the next Squid Game-style mega hit might be hiding on our list below. We've covered all bases so there's no chance of missing out on the next big thing: here's literally everything coming to Netflix this November.

The Harder They Fall – November 3

Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall

(Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for probably the coolest western ever. Director Jeymes Samuel saddles up for a debut revenge tale that sees Jonathan Majors' Nat Love ride with his gang in pursuit of his parents' killer, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). The pair are flanked by a saloon's worth of gunslingers, crimefighters, and criminals as their bitter feud spills all over the west. Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz also star. Interested? We even had a chance to speak to Jonathan Majors about his lead role.

Red Notice – November 12

Red Notice Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson's already described Red Notice as "the largest investment" Netflix has ever made in a movie. With an A-list cast that boasts Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, that bumper budget should come as no surprise.

Johnson plays FBI profiler John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth and the slippery Sarah Black (Gadot). If the trailers are anything to go by, Johnson and Reynolds soon form an unlikely duo and have Gadot's art thief in their sights. Expect Gal Gadot laying down the law in some hard-hitting action scenes, The Rock flexing his comedic muscles, and some sardonic one-liners from Ryan Reynolds. A perfect mix.

Cowboy Bebop – November 19

Cowboy Bebop Netflix series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Let's jam. Cowboy Bebop is making its live-action bow on Netflix this November. John Cho is playing Spike Siegel in the adaptation of the hit '90s anime. Joining him as part of the Bebop crew is Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda). The 'Lost Sessions' teaser already gives us a taste of what to expect: a high-octane, sci-fi blast with a gloriously jazzy soundtrack. 

New on Netflix US in November 2021

November 1

  • 21 Jump Street
  • 60 Days In season 6
  • A River Runs Through It
  • Addams Family Values
  • American Gangster
  • An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
  • Angry Birds season 4 
  • Bella and the Bulldogs season 2
  • The Big Wedding
  • Bram Stoker's Dracula
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
  • First Knight
  • Forged in Fire season 7
  • Gather
  • The General's Daughter
  • It Follows
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
  • Last Action Hero
  • Moneyball
  • Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
  • My Dad's Christmas Date
  • The Nightingale (2018)
  • Total Recall (2012) 
  • Snakes on a Plane
  • Stripes
  • Tagged
  • Te Ata
  • Texas Rangers
  • The Claus Family

November 2

  • Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
  • Ridley Jones season 2

November 3

  • The Harder They Fall
  • Lords of Scam

November 4

  • Catching Killers

November 5

  • A Cop Movie
  • Big Mouth season 5
  • The Club
  • Glória
  • Love Hard
  • Meenakshi Sundareshwar
  • Narcos: Mexico season 3
  • The Unlikely Murderer
  • We Couldn't Become Adults
  • Yara
  • Zero to Hero

November 6

  • Arcane

November 7

  • Father Christmas is Back

November 9

  • Swap Shop
  • Your Life is a Joke

November 10

  • Animal
  • Gentefied season 2
  • Passing

November 11

  • Love Never Lies

November 12

  • Legacies season 3
  • Red Notice

November 14

  • Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You

November 15

  • America's Next Top Model season 21
  • America's Next Top Model season 22
  • Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
  • Lies and Deceit
  • Snowbound for Christmas
  • Survivor season 16
  • Survivor season 37

November 16

  • Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

  • Christmas Flow
  • Prayers for the Stolen
  • The Queen of Flow season 2
  • Supergirl season 6 
  • Tear Along the Dotted Line
  • Tiger King 2

November 18

  • Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
  • Dogs in Space
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

November 19

  • Blown Away: Christmas
  • Cowboy Bebop
  • Dhamaka
  • Extinct
  • Hellbound
  • Love Me Instead
  • The Mind, Explained season 2
  • Procession
  • tick, tick…BOOM!

November 20

  • New World

November 22

  • Outlaws
  • Vita and Virginia 

November 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2
  • Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
  • Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

November 24

  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • Bruised
  • Robin Robin
  • Selling Sunset season 4
  • True Story

November 25

  • F is for Family season 5
  • Super Crooks

November 26

  • A Castle For Christmas
  • Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
  • Green Snake
  • Light the Night
  • School of Chocolate
  • Spoiled Brats

November 28

  • Elves

November 29

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 30

  • Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
  • Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
  • Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
  • Coming Home in the Dark
  • More the Merrier
  • The Summit of the Gods

New on Netflix UK November 2021

November 1

  • Angry Birds season 4
  • A Christmas Star 
  • A Time to Kill 
  • Argo 
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue 
  • Hapless season 1
  • Inside The Mind
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding 
  • L.A. Confidential 
  • Point Break 
  • Ransom 
  • Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles 
  • Saawariya 
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
  • The Claus Family 
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer 

November 2

  • Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis 
  • Hustlers 
  • Ridley Jones season 2

November 3

  • Lords of Scam 
  • Oga Bolaji 
  • The Harder They Fall 

November 4

  • Amina
  • Catching Killers season 1
  • Jumanji: The Next Level 

November 5

  • 8 Remains 
  • A Cop Movie 
  • Big Mouth season 5
  • Gloria season 1
  • I, Superbiker 5: Split Second 
  • Love Hard 
  • Meenakshi Sundareshwar 
  • Narcos: Mexico season 3
  • Saveart Recycling Art 
  • The Club
  • The Furies 
  • The Unlikely Murderer
  • We Couldn’t Become Adults 
  • Yara

November 6

  • Arcane season 1

November 7

  • Father Christmas is Back
  • The Last Forest

November 9

  • Swap Shop: Dash for Cash season 1
  • The Curse of La Llorona 
  • Your Life Is a Joke season 1

November 10

  • Animal season 1
  • Gentefied season 2
  • Passing 

November 7

  • 7 Prisoners
  • Love Never Lies

November 12

  • Caught in the Act 
  • I Am (Not) a Monster 
  • Lies and Deceit season 1
  • Red Notice 
  • Touch the Sound: A Sound Journey with Evelyn Glennie 

November 15

  • Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game 

November 16

  • Hard Targets 2 
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest 
  • Love Actually 
  • Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary 
  • Detective Pikachu (2019)
  • Siren 
  • Storybots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

November 17

  • Christmas Flow season 1
  • Tear Along the Dotted Line season 1
  • The Queen of Flow season 2
  • Tiger King 2

November 18

  • Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet 
  • Dogs in Space season 1
  • Lead Me Home 
  • The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 

November 19

  • Below Deck Mediterranean
  • Cowboy Bebop 
  • Dhamaka 
  • Hellbound 
  • Procession 
  • The Mind, Explained season 2
  • Tick, Tick… Boom! 

November 20

  • Black Christmas 
  • Blown Away: Christmas 
  • Blue Story 
  • New World 

November 21

  • Undercover season 3

November 22

  • Outlaws

November 23

  • Masters of the Universe: Revelation part 2
  • Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings 
  • Waffles and Mochi’s Holiday Feast 

November 24

  • Bruised 
  • Robin Robin 
  • Selling Sunset season 4
  • True Story 

November 25

  • F is for Family season 5
  • Super Crooks 

November 26

  • A Castle For Christmas 
  • Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier 
  • Light The Night 
  • Little Women 
  • School of Chocolate 
  • Spoiled Brats 

November 28

  • Elves

November 29

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible 
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.