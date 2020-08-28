New on comiXology Unlimited (September 2020): All the comics and manga arriving

A fresh crop of new comics from Marvel, DC, Image, Kodansha, Fantagraphics, and more have been added to Amazon's flat-rate comics reading service ComiXology Unlimited. For those on a budget (aren't we all), ComiXology Unlimited gives you access to over 25,000 comics for $5.99 a month.

This month, the centerpieces of the additions appear to be the first two volumes of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil, the full V for Vendetta by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, and four volumes of Clamp's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card.

For those in the mood to sample, Image Comics has added the first issues of numerous titles from its catalog: Age of Bronze, Aphrodite V, Bonehead, Coyotes, Crude, Cyber Force (2018), Dark Fang, Death of Love, Death or Glory, Evolution, Farmhand, Gideon Falls, Hit-Girl, Ice Cream Man, Isola, Kick-Ass, Medieval Spawn and Witchblade, New Lieutenants of Metal, No. 1 with a Bullett, Oblivion Song, Outpost Zero, Paradiso, Port of Earth, Prism Stalker, Ruble, Shanghai Red, Skyward, Sleepless, Stellar, The Beef, The Dead Hand, The Further Adventures of Nick Wilson, The Gravediggers Union, The Last Siege, The Magic Order, The Weatherman, Twisted Romance, Unnatural, Void Trip, VS, and Witchblade (2017).

Check out the additions for June, July, and August here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in September:

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Adventure Time: Beginning of the End #1

Adventure Time: Beginning of the End #2

Adventure Time: Beginning of the End #3

Age Of Bronze #1

American Presidents

Angola Janga

Aphrodite V #1

Arsene Schrauwen

ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- #1

A Sign of Affection Vol. 1

A Sign of Affection Vol. 2

Barnaby Vol. 1

Barnaby Vol. 2

Batman: Arkham Asylum: 25th Anniversary

Bonehead #1

BTTM FDRS

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Vol. 1

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Vol. 2

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Vol. 3

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Vol. 4

Cognetic #1

Cognetic #2

Cognetic #3

Cork High and Bottle Deep

Coyotes #1

Crude #1

Cyanide & Happiness: A Guide to Parenting by Three Guys with No Kids

Cyber Force (2018-) #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil (2019-) #1

Daredevil (2019-) #2

Daredevil (2019-) #3

Daredevil (2019-) #4

Daredevil (2019-) #5

Daredevil (2019-) #6

Daredevil (2019-) #7

Daredevil (2019-) #8

Daredevil (2019-) #9

Daredevil (2019-) #10

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 1: Know Fear

Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 2: No Devils, Only God

Dark Fang #1

Deadpool (2019-) #1

Deadpool (2019-) #2

Deadpool (2019-) #3

Death Of Love #1

Death Or Glory #1

Dissonance #1

Doctor Doom (2019-) #2

Doctor Doom (2019-) #3

Doctor Doom (2019-) #4

Doctor Doom (2019-) #5

Doctor Doom Vol. 1: Pottersville

Dodge City #1

Dodge City #2

Dodge City #3

Dodge City #4

Dry County #1

Evolution #1

Fantastic Four: 1234 #1

Fantastic Four: 1234 #2

Fantastic Four: 1234 #3

Fantastic Four: 1234 #4

Farmhand #1

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #1

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #2

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #3

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #4

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #5

Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance (1992-1994) #6

Gideon Falls #1

Global Frequency: The Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Grass Kings #12

Grass Kings #13

Grass Kings #14

Grass Kings #15

Grass Kings Vol. 2

Grass Kings Vol. 3

Great Lakes Avengers: Same Old, Same Old

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #1

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #2

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #3

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #4

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #5

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #6

Great Lakes Avengers (2016-2017) #7

Higher Earth #2

Higher Earth #3

Higher Earth #4

Higher Earth #5

Higher Earth #6

Higher Earth #7

Higher Earth #8

Higher Earth #9

Higher Earth Vol. 1

Higher Earth Vol. 2

Hit-Girl #1

Hotel Dare

Ice Cream Man #1

(Image credit: Fantagraphics)

Inner City Romance

Isola #1

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #1

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #2

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #3

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #4

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #5

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #6

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #7

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #8

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #9

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #10

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #11

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal #12

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal Vol. 1

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal Vol. 2

Jim Henson's Beneath the Dark Crystal Vol. 3

Kick-Ass #1

Lazaretto #5 (of 5)

Little Maakies on the Prairie

Love and Rockets Vol. IV #6

Love and Rockets Vol. IV #7

Maakies with the Wrinkled Knees

Mark Twain's Autobiography: 1910–2010

Marvel Knights Fantastic Four by Morrison & Lee: 1234

Medieval Spawn and Witchblade #1

New Lieutenants of Metal #1

No. 1 With A Bullet #1

Oblivion Song By Kirkman & De Felici #1

Outpost Zero #1

Paradiso #1

(Image credit: Fantagraphics)

Pogo: The Complete Daily & Sunday Comic Strips Vol. 2: Bona Fide Balderdash

Pogo: The Complete Daily & Sunday Comic Strips Vol. 3: Evidence to the Contrary

Port of Earth #1

Postal: Laura #1

Postal: Mark #1

Prism Stalker #1

Proxima Centauri #1

Purgatory

Rocko's Modern Afterlife #1

Rocko's Modern Afterlife #2

Rocko's Modern Afterlife #3

Rocko's Modern Afterlife #4

Rocko's Modern Life Vol. 2

Rumble (2017) #1

Run For It: Stories of Slaves Who Fought for Their dom

Shanghai Red #1

Skyward #1

Sleepless #1

Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons

Stellar #1

The Beef #1

The Dead Hand #1

The Further Adventures Of Nick Wilson #1

The George Herriman Library: Krazy & Ignatz 1916–1918

The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm Vol. 1

The Gravediggers Union #1

The House at Maakies Corner

(Image credit: DC)

The Last Siege #1

The Magic Order #1 (of 6)

The Scar: Graphic Reportage from the US-Mexico Border

The Weatherman #1

Twisted Romance #1

Underwinter: A Field Of Feathers #1

Unnatural #1

V for Vendetta #4 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #5 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #6 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #7 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #8 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #9 (of 10)

V for Vendetta #10 (of 10)

V for Vendetta 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Void Trip #1

VS #1

Witchblade (2017-) #1

