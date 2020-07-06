Popular

New on comiXology Unlimited (July 2020): All the comics arriving this month

Everything coming to the flat-rate comics streaming service this month

(Image credit: Marvel Comics /Fantagraphics/BOOM! Studios)

July's a big month for Marvel fans subscribed comiXology Unlimited - as the service is adding the recent Ghost Rider series, as well as some gems from the past. Although the total number of new additions to comiXology Unlimited this month is small compared to June 2020, that month was the service's largest growth since it launched in May 2016.

In addition to Ed Brisson and Aaron Kuder's Ghost Rider run, there's also the full volume of the Korean superhero Aero's first title, Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale's Daredevil run, the X-Men: Schism event, and the last half of Ms. America Chavez's self-titled series.

Outside of Marvel, there are new additions all over the field from issues of Hip Hop Family Tree, BOOM!'s Angel series, and Fantagraphics' alt-superhero line All Time Comics.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to: 

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
  • Aero (2019-) #3
  • Aero (2019-) #4
  • Aero (2019-) #5
  • Aero (2019-) #6
  • Aero Vol. 1: Before The Storm
  • All Time Comics: Atlas #1
  • All Time Comics: Blind Justice #1
  • All Time Comics: Blind Justice #2
  • All Time Comics: Bullwhip #1
  • All Time Comics: Crime Destroyer #1
  • All Time Comics: Crime Destroyer #2
  • A Matter of Life
  • America (2017-2018) #7
  • America (2017-2018) #8
  • America (2017-2018) #9
  • America (2017-2018) #10
  • America (2017-2018) #11
  • America (2017-2018) #12
  • America Vol. 1: The Life and Times of America Chavez
  • America Vol. 2: Fast and Fuertona

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

  • Angel #0
  • Angel #1
  • Angel #2
  • Angel #3
  • Angel #4
  • Angel #5
  • Angel #6
  • Angel #7
  • Angel #8
  • Angel Vol. 1
  • Archangel 8 #1 (of 5)
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: New Edition
  • Cage!
  • Cage! (2016-2017) #1 (of 4)
  • Cage! (2016-2017) #2 (of 4)
  • Cage! (2016-2017) #3 (of 4)
  • Cage! (2016-2017) #4 (of 4)
  • Daredevil: Ninja (2000-2001) #1 (of 3)
  • Daredevil: Ninja (2000-2001) #2 (of 3)
  • Daredevil: Ninja (2000-2001) #3 (of 3)
  • Daredevil/Spider-Man (2001) #1 (of 4)
  • Daredevil/Spider-Man (2001) #2 (of 4)
  • Daredevil/Spider-Man (2001) #3 (of 4)
  • Daredevil/Spider-Man (2001) #4 (of 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #20
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #21
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #22
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #23
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #24
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #25
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #51
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #52
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #53
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #54
  • Daredevil (1998-2011) #55
  • Dick Tracy Forever #1
  • Dick Tracy Forever #2
  • Dick Tracy Forever #3
  • Dick Tracy Forever #4
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short #1 (of 5)
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short #2 (of 5)
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short #3 (of 5)
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short #4 (of 5)
  • Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short #5 (of 5)
  • Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: A Spoon Too Short
  • Economics in Wonderland: Robert Reich's Cartoon Guide to a Politcal World Gone Mad and Mean
  • Fante Bukowski Two
  • Fence #7
  • Fence #8
  • Fence #9
  • Fence #10
  • Fence #11
  • Fence #12
  • Fence Vol. 2
  • Fence Vol. 3
  • Firefly: Bad Company
  • Firefly #5
  • Firefly #6
  • Firefly #7
  • Firefly #8
  • Firefly #9
  • Firefly #10
  • Firefly #11
  • Firefly #12
  • Firefly Vol. 2: The Unification War
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch (2008-2009) #1 (of 5)
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch (2008-2009) #2 (of 5)
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch (2008-2009) #3 (of 5)
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch (2008-2009) #4 (of 5)
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch (2008-2009) #5 (of 5)
  • Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch - Addict
  • Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness
  • Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: The Dark Design (1994) #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #1
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #2
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #3
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #4
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #5
  • Ghost Rider (2019-) #6
  • Hip Hop Family Tree #9
  • Hip Hop Family Tree #10
  • Hip Hop Family Tree #11
  • Hip Hop Family Tree #12
  • Hotell #1 (of 4)
  • Judge Dredd: Under Siege
  • Judge Dredd: Under Siege #1 (of 4)
  • Judge Dredd: Under Siege #2 (of 4)
  • Judge Dredd: Under Siege #3 (of 4)
  • Judge Dredd: Under Siege #4 (of 4)
  • Judge Dredd #21
  • Judge Dredd #22
  • Judge Dredd #23
  • Judge Dredd #24
  • Judge Dredd #25
  • Judge Dredd #26
  • Judge Dredd #27
  • Judge Dredd #28
  • Judge Dredd #29
  • Judge Dredd #30
  • Judge Dredd Vol. 6
  • Judge Dredd Vol. 7: Mega-City Manhunt
  • Marvel Knights Daredevil by Bendis, Jenkins, Gale & Mack: Unusual Suspects
  • Once & Future #1
  • Once & Future #2
  • Once & Future #3
  • Red Border #1 (of 4)
  • Spider-Man/Daredevil (2002) #1

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #1
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #2
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #4
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything #5
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road!
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road! #1 (of 5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road! #2 (of 5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road! #3 (of 5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road! #4 (of 5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Bebop & Rocksteady Hit the Road! #5 (of 5)
  • The Resistance #1 (of 6)
  • X-Men: Age of Apocalypse - Dawn
  • X-Men: Schism
  • X-Men: Schism #1 (of 5)
  • X-Men: Schism #2 (of 5)
  • X-Men: Schism #3 (of 5)
  • X-Men: Schism #4 (of 5)
  • X-Men: Schism #5 (of 5)
  • Year Zero #1
