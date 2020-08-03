New on comiXology Unlimited (August 2020): All the comics arriving this month

There's a banner crop of comics coming to ComiXology Unlimited, Amazon's all-you-can-read, flat-rate digital comics reading service, this August.
Perhaps the centerpiece of the new additions is Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's 12-issue DC series All-Star Superman. Originally serialized from 2005 to 2008, this standalone limited series boils the timeless elements of Superman down into one of the most well-loved Man of Steel stories DC has published to date.
"The Man of Steel goes toe-to-toe with Bizarro, his oddball twin, and the new character Zibarro, also from the Bizarro planet," reads DC's synopsis. "And Superman faces the final revenge of Lex Luthor in the form of his own death! All-Star Superman is a spectacular reimagining of the Superman mythos, from the Man of Steel's origin to his greatest foes and beyond."
Another of Grant Morrison's DC limited series has been added: Joe the Barbarian, the Vertigo limited series with artist Sean Murphy.
On the Marvel front, the House of Ideas has added five complete series: A+X, Marvels, Old Man Quill, Mosaic, and Star Wars: Princess Leia.
Image Comics has gone a different route, adding over a dozen #1 issues as free samplers for people to go on and buy more issues. The #1s added are Blackbird, Bully Wars, Burnouts, Cold Spots, Crowded, Errand Boys, Man-Eaters, Hey Kids! Comics, Infinite Dark, The New World, and Murder Falcon.
There are also some deep dives into some other Image titles, with the first volume of Farmhand, and five volumes of Bomb Queen.
For fans of classic comics and impeccable illustration, Hermes Press has added Alex Toth's late '60s Zorro comics in one complete collection.
Check out the additions for both June 2020 and July 2020 here.
If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in August:
- 96 Souls Vol. 1
- A+X #1
- A+X #2
- A+X #3
- A+X #4
- A+X #5
- A+X #6
- A+X #7
- A+X #8
- A+X #9
- A+X #10
- A+X #11
- A+X #12
- A+X #13
- A+X #14
- A+X #15
- A+X #16
- A+X #17
- A+X #18
- A+X Vol. 1: =Awesome
- A+X Vol. 2: = Amazing
- A+X Vol. 3: = Outstanding
- A Grim Halloween Horror Stories #13
- Alex Toth's Zorro The Complete Dell Comics Adventures
- All-Star Superman
- Blackbird #1
- Bomb Queen: Gang Bang
- Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 1
- Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 2
- Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 3
- Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Vol. 4
- Bomb Queen Vol. VII: End of Hope
- Brenda Starr, Reporter Vol. 1: The Collected Dailies and Sundays- 1940-1946
- Bully Wars #1
- Burnouts #1
- Cemetery Beach #1
- Cold Spots #1
- Crowded #1
- Curse Words Summer Swimsuit Special #1
- Cyborg Tracker
- Dark Shadows: The Complete Original Series Vol. 3
- Dark Shadows: The Complete Series Vol. 1
- Dark Shadows: The Complete Series Vol. 2
- Dark Shadows #1
- Dark Shadows #2
- Dark Shadows #3
- Dark Shadows #4
- Dark Shadows #5
- Dark Shadows #6
- Dark Shadows #7
- Dark Shadows #8
- Dark Shadows #9
- Dark Shadows #10
- Dark Shadows #11
- Dark Shadows #12
- Dark Shadows #13
- Dark Shadows #14
- Dark Shadows #15
- Dark Shadows #16
- Dark Shadows #17
- Dark Shadows #18
- Dark Shadows #19
- Dark Shadows #20
- Dark Shadows #21
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #1
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #2
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #3
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #4
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #5
- Enchanted Racer Vol. 1 #6
- Errand Boys #1
- Executive Outcomes
- Farmhand Vol. 1
- Faster Than Light Vol. 1
- Faster Than Light Vol. 2
- From the Files of...Mike Hammer, The Complete Dailies and Sundays
- Get Lost
- Hey Kids! Comics! #1
- Infinite Dark #1
- Joe the Barbarian
- Johnny Hazard Vol. 1: The Newspaper Dailies 1944-1946
- Johnny Hazard Vol. 2: The Newspaper Dailies 1945-1947
- Land of the Giants: The Complete Series
- Man-Eaters #1
- Marin Vol. 1 #1
- Marin Vol. 1 #2
- Marin Vol. 1 #3
- Marin Vol. 1 #4
- Marin Vol. 1 #5
- Marin Vol. 1 #6
- Marin Vol. 1 #7
- Marin Vol. 1 #8
- Marvel Graphic Novel #1: The Death of Captain Marvel
- Marvels: The Remastered Edition
- Marvels #0
- Marvels #1
- Marvels #2
- Marvels #3
- Marvels #4
- MCMLXXV #1
- Milton Caniff's Steve Canyon: The Complete Series Vol. 1
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #1
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #2
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #3
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #4
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #5
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #6
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #7
- Mosaic (2016-2017) #8
- Mosaic Vol. 1: King of the World
- Mosaic Vol. 2: Down Below
- Murder Falcon #1
- My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series Vol. 1
- Neon Future Volume 2 #3
- Old Man Quill (2019) #1 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #2 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #3 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #4 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #5 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #6 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #7 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #8 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #9 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #10 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #11 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill (2019) #12 (of 12)
- Old Man Quill Vol. 1: Nobody's Fault But Mine
- Old Man Quill Vol. 2: Go Your Own Way
- Orion and Edge of Chaos
- Paranormal Visions Horror Comics Vol. 1: True Ghost Stories
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #1
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #2
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #3
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #4
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #5
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #6
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #7
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #8
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #9
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #10
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #11
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #12
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #13
- Prince of Lan Ling Vol. 1 #14
- Princess Leia (2015) #1 (of 5)
- Princess Leia (2015) #2 (of 5)
- Princess Leia (2015) #3 (of 5)
- Princess Leia (2015) #4 (of 5)
- Princess Leia (2015) #5 (of 5)
- Requiem Vampire Knight Vol. 6: Hellfire Club
- Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys: The Collected Dailies and Sundays
- Scratch9: Cat Tails #1
- Scratch9: Cat Tails #2
- Scratch9: FCBD 2013
- Scratch9: FCBD 2014
- Sentient #1
- Sentient #2
- Sentient #3
- Slaves for Gods
- Star Wars: Princess Leia
- Taekwondo Super Hero Kids
- Tails Vol. 1
- The New World #1
- The Phantom: The Complete Dailies Vol. 1: 1936-1937
- The Phantom: The Complete Series
- The Phantom: The Complete Series: The King Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 1: The Charlton Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 1: The Gold Key Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 2: The Charlton Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 2: The Gold Key Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 3: The Charlton Years
- The Phantom: The Complete Series Vol. 4: The Charlton Years
- The Phantom (2014-) #1
- The Phantom (2014-) #2
- The Phantom (2014-) #3
- The Phantom (2014-) #4
- The Phantom (2014-) #5
- The Phantom (2014-) #6
- The Time Tunnel: The Complete Series
- The Warning Vol. 1
- Trump's Titans: Space Force #1
- Trump's Titans vs. Dark Donalds: Mental #1
- Trump's Titans vs. Diversity #1
- Trump's Titans vs. Fidget Spinner Force #1
- Trump's Titans vs. Mark Zuckerberg #1
- Trump's Titans Vs. The End #1
- Trump's Titans vs. The Mandela Effect #1
- Twokinds Vol. 1
- Twokinds Vol. 1: Preview
- Twokinds Vol. 2
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea: The Complete Series Vol. 1
- WICKEDPOWERED #1
- WICKEDPOWERED #2
- WICKEDPOWERED #3
- WICKEDPOWERED #4
- WICKEDPOWERED #5
- WICKEDPOWERED Vol. 1
- X-Liefelds #1
- Yang Gang #1
- ZAN Vol. 1 #1
- ZAN Vol. 1 #2
- ZAN Vol. 1 #3
- ZAN Vol. 1 #4
- ZAN Vol. 1 #5
- ZAN Vol. 1 #6
- ZAN Vol. 1 #7