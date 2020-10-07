New on comiXology Unlimited (October 2020): All the comics and manga arriving

A fresh crop of new comics from Marvel Comics, DC, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and more have been added to Amazon's flat-rate comics reading service comiXology Unlimited. For those on a budget (aren't we all), comiXology Unlimited gives you access to over 25,000 comics for $5.99 a month.

Marvel has a banner crop of titles coming to the service in October - nearly two dozen issues of Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run, the first four issues of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor, the 2019 Black Cat limited series, the entire 2006-07 Heroes for Hire series, the first four issues of Hawkeye: Freefall, and just in time for the Shang-Chi movie, the first four issues of Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu.

For its part, DC only has two additions this month, but they're big: Batman: Death in the Family and the seminal Batman: The Long Halloween.

On the sci-front, IDW has added the Star Trek: Q Conflict limited series and the first nine issues of Star Trek: Year Five. Marvel has proffered up the first two issues of the new Darth Vader series set just prior to the events of Empire Strikes Back.

Hasbro has several new series coming to comiXology Unlimited: The first five issues of the new alt-reality G.I. Joe series, the first six issues of the prequel Transformers series, as well as the first five issues of Transformers: Galaxies.

Check out the additions for June, July, August, and September here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in October:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #6

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #7

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #8

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #9

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #10

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #11

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #12

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #13

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #14

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #15

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #16

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #16.HU

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #17

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #18

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #18.HU

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #19

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #19.HU

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #20

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #20.HU

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #21

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #22

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) #23

Amazing Spider-Man (2018-) Annual #1

Amazing Spider-Man: Hunted

Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 2: Friends And Foes

Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 3: Lifetime Achievement

An Embarrassment of Witches

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: A Death in the Family

Batman: The Long Halloween

Black Cat (2019-) #1

Black Cat (2019-) #2

Black Cat (2019-) #3

Black Cat (2019-) #4

Black Cat (2019-) #5

Black Cat (2020-) #1

Black Cat Vol. 1: Grand Theft Marvel

Bury the Lede

By Night #5

By Night #6

By Night #7

By Night #8

By Night #9

By Night #10

By Night #11

By Night #12

By Night Vol. 2

By Night Vol. 3

Canto #1 (of 6)

Canto #2 (of 6)

Canto #3 (of 6)

Canto #4 (of 6)

Canto #5 (of 6)

Canto #6 (of 6)

Civil War: Heroes For Hire

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Clueless: One Last Summer

Coda #5

Coda #6

Coda #7

Coda #8

Coda #9

Coda #10

Coda #11

Coda #12

Coda Vol. 2

Coda Vol. 3

Delegates #13

G.I. Joe (2019-) #1

G.I. Joe (2019-) #2

G.I. Joe (2019-) #3

G.I. Joe (2019-) #4

G.I. Joe (2019-) #5

Gears of War: Hivebusters #1

Gears of War: Hivebusters #2

Gears of War: Hivebusters #3

Gears of War: Hivebusters #4

Ghosted in L.A. #1

Ghosted in L.A. #2

Ghosted in L.A. #3

Ghosted in L.A. #4

Ghosted in L.A. #5

Ghosted in L.A. #6

Ghosted in L.A. #7

Giant Days: Extra Credit Vol. 1

Giant Days #35

Giant Days #36

Giant Days #37

Giant Days #38

Giant Days #39

Giant Days #40

Giant Days #41

Giant Days #42

Giant Days #43

Giant Days #44

Giant Days Vol. 10

Giant Days Vol. 11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu (1974-1975) #1

Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu (1974-1975) #2

Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu (1974-1975) #3

Giant-Size Master of Kung Fu (1974-1975) #4

Hawkeye: Freefall (2020) #1

Hawkeye: Freefall (2020) #2

Hawkeye: Freefall (2020) #3

Hawkeye: Freefall (2020) #4

Heartbeat #1

Heartbeat #2

Heartbeat #3

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #1

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #2

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #3

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #4

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #5

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #6

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #7

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #8

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #9

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #10

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #11

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #12

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #13

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #14

Heroes For Hire (2006-2007) #15

Heroes For Hire Vol. 2: Ahead Of The Curve

Heroes For Hire Vol. 3: World War Hulk

Hockeypocalypse Vol. 2: Season 2: Line Change

Low Road West #1

Low Road West #2

Low Road West #3

Low Road West #4

Low Road West #5

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Lost Chronicles Vol. 1

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #23

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 5

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Napoleon Dynamite #1 (of 4)

Napoleon Dynamite #2 (of 4)

Napoleon Dynamite #3 (of 4)

Napoleon Dynamite #4 (of 4)

Narcos #1

Narcos #2

Once & Future #4

Once & Future #5

Once & Future #6

Peanuts Dell Archive

Pinocchio, Vampire Slayer Vol. 1

Pinocchio, Vampire Slayer Vol. 2: The Great Puppet Theater

Requiem Vampire Knight Vol. 8: The Queen Of Dead Souls

Ronin Island #1

Ronin Island #2

Ronin Island #3

Ronin Island #4

Ronin Island #5

Ronin Island #6

Ronin Island #7

Ronin Island #8

Ronin Island #9

Ronin Island Vol. 1

Rugrats: The Newspaper Strips

Shaman King Vol. 1-35

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #1 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #4 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #5 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #6 (of 6)

Star Trek: The Stardate Collection Vol. 1

Star Trek: Year Five #1

Star Trek: Year Five #2

Star Trek: Year Five #3

Star Trek: Year Five #4

Star Trek: Year Five #5

Star Trek: Year Five #6

Star Trek: Year Five #7

Star Trek: Year Five #8

Star Trek: Year Five #9

Star Trek: Year Five – Odyssey's End (Book 1)

Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020-) #1

Star Wars: Darth Vader (2020-) #2

The Adventures of Lightning Marval #1

The Magicians: Alice's Story

The Magicians #1

The Magicians #2

The Magicians #3

The Outbreak Conspiracy Vol. 1: Fight Against a Criminal Regime

The Red Mother #1

The Red Mother #2

The Sons of El Topo Vol. 2: Abel

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Thor (2020-) #1

Thor (2020-) #2

Thor (2020-) #3

Thor (2020-) #4

Transformers (2019-) #1

Transformers (2019-) #2

Transformers (2019-) #3

Transformers (2019-) #4

Transformers (2019-) #5

Transformers (2019-) #6

Transformers Galaxies #1

Transformers Galaxies #2

Transformers Galaxies #3

Transformers Galaxies #4

Transformers Galaxies #5

Transformers Vol. 1: The World in Your Eyes

What the Hell?!

WWE #13

WWE #14

WWE #15

WWE #16

WWE #17

WWE Vol. 2: The Lunatic Fringe

WWE Vol. 4: Women's Evolution

Check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.