New on comiXology Unlimited (January 2021): All the comics and manga arriving

It's a new year, and there are loads of new comics on the Netflix-style digital comics service comiXology Unlimited in January 2021. Marvel Comics, DC, IDW Publishing, Valiant Entertainment, and more have sent in some of their greatest hits - and some recent favorites - that can be read as part of the flat-rate monthly service.

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's modern-day Dark Knight origin story Batman: Earth One Vol. 1 OGN has been added to comiXology Unlimited. This series has become the de facto flagship of DC's Earth One line, and a third volume is scheduled to be released in June.

And if you want a more twisted view of DC classics, a host of Elseworlds-style one-shots from the recent Tales from the Dark Multiverse line are now available on comiXology Unlimited. DC has added Tales from the Dark Multiverse's twisted one-shots for Batman: Knightfall, Blackest Night, Death of Superman, Infinite Crisis, and Teen Titan: The Judas Contract.

But if you're a DC fan looking for something fresher, Tom Taylor's hit series DCeased has been added to comiXology Unlimited. It's zombies meets the Justice League, and spoilers - most of your favorite heroes don't make it out alive.

Over at the House of Ideas, Marvel has added all of the previous two Champions runs - Mark Waid's and Jim Zub's - to the line-up, showing this modern-day iteration of the classic team as a bunch of teen heroes.

If you're more into crime noir, then the newly-added Daredevil by Ed Brubaker & Michael Lark Ultimate Collection Vol. 1 is a great piece. This is from the early part of Brubaker's seminal run at Marvel, taking the company's resident Man Without Fear into some gripping places thanks to art by Michael Lark.

Check out the additions for June, July, August, September, October, November, and December here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in January:

(Image credit: DC)

30 Days of Night: Beyond Barrow #1 - #3

30 Days of Night: Bloodsucker Tales #1 - #8

Addams Family: The Bodies Issue

Aho-Girl: A Clueless Girl Vol. 6 - 9

A Kiss, For Real Vol. 1 - 9

Alicia's Diet Quest Vol. 1 - 3

ALIVE Vol. 11 - 21

All-Rounder Meguru Vol. 6 - 9

Ao-chan Can’t Study! Vol. 1 - 8

Are You Lost? Vol. 1 - 4

A Silent Voice Vol. 2 - 7

A Springtime with Ninjas Vol. 1 - 4

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall Vol. 2 - 9

Bacchus Vol. 3 - 5

Batman: Earth One Vol. 1

Beauty Bunny Vol. 4 - 8

Beware the Kamiki Brothers! Vol. 1 - 6

Black Panther and Sweet 16 Vol. 1 - 9

Bloodshot (2019) #0 - 7

Bloodshot (2019) Book 1

BOP!: More Box Office Poison

Box Office Poison

Box Office Poison Color Comics #1 - 5

Bram Stoker's Dracula: (Color)

Burmese Moons

Can I Kiss You Every Day? Vol. 1 - 4

Canto Vol. 1: If I Only Had A Heart

Can You Just Die, My Darling? Vol. 1 - 9

Champions (2016-2018) #6 - 27, Annual #1, and #1.MU

Champions (2019) #4 - #10

Champions by Jim Zub Vol. 1: Beat The Devil

Champions by Jim Zub Vol. 2: Give And Take

Champions Vol. 2: The Freelancer Lifestyle

Champions Vol. 3: Champion For A Day

Chi's Sweet Home Vol. 2

Chihayafuru Vol. 1 - 9

Clockwork Planet Vol. 1 - 9

COPPELION Vol. 13 - 26

Crow: Hack/Slash #1 - 4

Daredevil by Ed Brubaker & Michael Lark Ultimate Collection Vol. 1

Darth Vader (2017-2018) #7 - #25, Annual #2

(Image credit: DC)

DCeased (2019-) #1 - #6

Dead Man Logan (2018-2019) #1 - #12

Dead Man Logan Vol. 1: Sins Of The Father

Dead Man Logan Vol. 2: Welcome Back, Logan

Defying Kurosaki-kun Vol. 1 - 9

Descending Stories Vol. 1 - 10

Devils' Line Vol. 1 - 2

Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1 - #5

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 3

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 4

Dying is Easy #1 - #5

Elegant Yokai Apartment Life Vol. 1 - 9

Fables: 1001 Nights of Snowfall

Faith: Dreamside #1 - #4

From Hell: Master Edition #1 - #10

G.I. Joe (2016-2017) #1 - #7

Gakuen Prince Vol. 7 - 9

Gleipnir Vol. 1 - 5

Golosseum Vol. 1 - 6

Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! Vol. 1 - 3

Grand Blue Dreaming Vol. 2 - 9

House of Penance #1 - #6

Interviews with Monster Girls Vol. 1 - 7

Inuyashiki Vol. 6 - 10

Jericho: Season 3: Civil War

Jericho: Season 3 #4 - #6

Jericho: Season 4 #1 - #5

Jim Cornette Presents: Behind the Curtain—Real Pro Wrestling Stories

Joe Hill's The Cape: 1969 #1 - #4

Johnny Boo Book 4 - 10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Judge Dredd: False Witness #1 - #2

Judge Dredd: Funko Universe

Judge Dredd: Mega-City Zero Vol. 3

Judge Dredd: The Blessed Earth #5 - #8

Judge Dredd: The Blessed Earth Vol. 2

Judge Dredd: Toxic! #1 - #4

Judge Dredd (2015-2016) #9 - #12, Annual #1

Judge Dredd 100-Page Giant

Kakafukaka Vol. 1 - 9

Kasane Vol. 1 - 14

Kill Shakespeare: The Mask of Night #1 - #4

Kill Shakespeare: The Tide of Blood #1 - #5

Kiss Him, Not Me Vol. 1 - 9

Knights of Sidonia Vol. 2

LDK Vol. 11 - 14

Little Joe by Harold Gray

Livewire #1 - #5

Livewire Vol. 1: Fugitive Vol. 1

Love Hina Omnibus Vol. 3 - 5

Love in Focus Vol. 1 - 3

Maga-Tsuki Vol. 3 - 10

Magical Sempai Vol. 1 - 6

Mikami-sensei's Way of Love Vol. 1 - 7

Missions of Love Vol. 10

Mountainhead #1 - #4

My Boyfriend in Orange Vol. 1 - 8

My Boy in Blue Vol. 1 - 16

My Little Monster Vol. 5 - 9

My Sweet Girl Vol. 1 - 9

Negima! Omnibus Vol. 4 - 9

Negima! Vol. 28 - 38

Nodame Cantabile Vol. 21 - 25

Our Fake Marriage Vol. 1 - 3

Our Precious Conversations Vol. 1 - 7

Peach Girl Vol. 1 - 9

Pitch-Black Ten Vol. 2 - 3

Princess Jellyfish Vol. 2 - 9

Princess Resurrection Vol. 2 - 9

Pumpkin Scissors Vol. 11 - 22

Quantum and Woody! (2017) #6 - 12

Quantum and Woody (2017) Vol. 2: Separation Anxiety Vol. 2

Rai (2019) #1 - #5

Rai Deluxe Edition Vol. 1

Rascal

Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #1 - #4

Sayonara, Football Vol. 2

She Could Fly #1 - #4

Spell on Wheels #1 - #4

Springtime in Chernobyl

Starcadia Quest: Heart of a Star

Starcadia Quest #1 - #3

Star Pig #1 - #4

Star Trek vs. Transformers #1 - #5

Star Wars: Darth Vader - Dark Lord Of The Sith Vol. 2 - 4

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Adaptation (2018) #1 - #6

Strikeforce (2019-) #1 - #8

Strikeforce Vol. 1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman Knightfall (2019) #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night (2019) #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Death of Superman (2019) #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis (2019) #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Teen Titans The Judas Contract (2019) #1

Tangled: The Series—Hair and Now

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rise of the TMNT: Sound Off! #2 (of 3)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rise of the TMNT #0 - #5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #98

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vol. 4

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Vol. 5 - 9

That Wolf-Boy is Mine! Vol. 2 - 4

The Full-Time Wife Escapist Vol. 1 - 9

The Kill Lock #1 - #4

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest #1 - #6

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. IV: The Tempest

The Walls Between Us Vol. 1 - 7

The White Suits #1 - #4

The Witcher Vol. 4: Of Flesh and Flame

Tokyo Revengers Vol. 1

Tokyo Revengers Vol. 2 - 9

Tokyo Tarareba Girls Vol. 1 - 9

To Your Eternity Vol. 2 - 12

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Transformers Classics: UK Vol. 1 - 4

UQ Holder! Vol. 4 - 17

Venom: Tooth And Claw (1996-1997) #1 - #3

Vision (2015-2016) #7 - #12

Waiting For Spring Vol. 2 - 9

Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse Vol. 1 - 8

Welcome to the Ballroom Vol. 1 - 9

Witcher: Of Flesh and Flame #1 - #4

X-23 (2018-2019) #1 - #12

X-23 Vol. 1: Family Album

X-23 Vol. 2: X-Assassin

X-O Manowar (2017) #14 - #26

X-O Manowar (2017) Vol. 4: Visigoth

X-O Manowar (2017) Vol. 5: Barbarians

X-O Manowar Vol. 6: Agent

Yagyu Ninja Scrolls Vol. 1 - 3

Your Lie in April Vol. 4 - 9

Yozakura Quartet Vol. 2 - 9

ComiXology is but one of many digital comics readers available. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.