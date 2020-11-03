New on comiXology Unlimited (November 2020): All the comics and manga arriving

Both Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe are expanding their offerings, but those comics streaming services still can't beat the diversity of titles comiXology Unlimited has to offer - as evidenced with the just-released November 20 release list.

Leading off the pack is a raft of Assassin's Creed comic books from Titan, ahead of the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla game being released this month. Now available on comiXology Unlimited are the limited series Assassin's Creed: Awakening and Assassin's Creed: Locus, as well as the first nine issues of Assassin's Creed: Templars and the first 14 of the main Titan Comics title, Assassin's Creed.

From a game where you can pet cats to comics' most famous cat, Boom! Studios has released a good chunk of Garfield stories this month. Garfield: Pet Force 2014 Special, Garfield's Cheesy Holiday Special, and Garfield 2016 Summer Special have all been added, under the collection name of Garfield: Snack Pack Vol. 1.

Boom! has also released a good chunk of WWE issues, under the collection name of WWE: Then. Now. Forever Volume 1. This collection includes WWE WrestleMania 2017 Special, WWE Summer Slam 2017 Special, and the backup shorts from WWE #1-8.

DC has also added two major titles to comiXology Unlimited this month: the 30th Anniversary collection of 1984-1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the 2017-2018 event Dark Nights: Metal.

Outside the confines of the main DCU line, the final five issues of Sean Murphy's Batman: White Knight were added to the streaming comics service this month.

Over on the Marvel front, nine more issues of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's gripping Immortal Hulk series have been added, as well as the first four issues of Ewing and Juann Cabal's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Check out the additions for June, July, August, September, and October here.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in September:

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

13 Coins #1

13 Coins #2

13 Coins #3

13 Coins #4

13 Coins #5

13 Coins #6

21st Century Tank Girl #1

A1: Carpe DIEm #1

A1: Carpe DIEm #2

A1: Carpe DIEm #3

A1: Carpe DIEm #4

A1: Carpe DIEm #5

A1: Carpe DIEm #6

A1: Carpe DIEm Vol. 1: I Hate Mondays

A1: Odyssey #1

A1: Odyssey #2

A1: Odyssey #3

A1: Odyssey #4

A1: Odyssey #5

A1: Odyssey #6

A1: Odyssey Vol. 1: History Lesson

A1: The Weirding Willows #1

A1: The Weirding Willows #2

A1: The Weirding Willows #3

A1: The Weirding Willows #4

A1: The Weirding Willows #5

A1: The Weirding Willows #6

A1: The Weirding Willows #7

A1 Presents: The Weirding Willows Vol. 1: What The Wild Things Are

Alien Legion: Uncivil War #1

Alien Legion: Uncivil War #2

Alien Legion: Uncivil War #3

Alien Legion: Uncivil War #4

Aliens vs. Parker #1 (of 4)

Aliens vs. Parker #2 (of 4)

Aliens vs. Parker #3 (of 4)

Aliens vs. Parker #4 (of 4)

Aliens vs. Parker Vol. 1

Alisik #1

Anno Dracula #1

Assassin's Creed: Awakening #1

Assassin's Creed: Awakening #2

Assassin's Creed: Awakening #3

Assassin's Creed: Locus #1

Assassin's Creed: Locus #2

Assassin's Creed: Locus #3

Assassin's Creed: Locus #4

Assassin's Creed: Locus Vol. 1

Assassin's Creed: Templars #1

Assassin's Creed: Templars #2

Assassin's Creed: Templars #3

Assassin's Creed: Templars #4

Assassin's Creed: Templars #5

Assassin's Creed: Templars #6

Assassin's Creed: Templars #7

Assassin's Creed: Templars #8

Assassin's Creed: Templars #9

Assassin's Creed: Templars Vol. 1: Black Cross

Assassin's Creed: Templars Vol. 2: Cross of War

Assassin's Creed: Trial By Fire Vol. 1

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Assassin's Creed #1

Assassin's Creed #2

Assassin's Creed #3

Assassin's Creed #4

Assassin's Creed #5

Assassin's Creed #6

Assassin's Creed #7

Assassin's Creed #8

Assassin's Creed #9

Assassin's Creed #10

Assassin's Creed #11

Assassin's Creed #12

Assassin's Creed #13

Assassin's Creed #14

Assassin's Creed Vol. 2: Setting Sun

Avengers (2018-) #9

Avengers (2018-) #18

Avengers (2018-) #19

Avengers (2018-) #20

Avengers (2018-) #21

Avengers (2018-) #22

Avengers (2018-) #23

Avengers (2018-) #24

Avengers (2018-) #25

Avengers (2018-) #26

Avengers by Jason Aaron Vol. 5: Challenge Of The Ghost Riders

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #3

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #4

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #5

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #6

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #7

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #8

Ben 10 Vol. 1: The Truth is Out There

Blade Runner 2019 #1

Bloodborne #1

Bloodthirsty #1

Bloodthirsty #2

Bloodthirsty #3

Bloodthirsty #4

Bloodthirsty #5

Captain Kronos #1

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol #1 (of 5)

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol #2 (of 5)

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol #3 (of 5)

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol #4 (of 5)

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol #5 (of 5)

Chronos Commandos: Dawn Patrol Vol. 1

Crisis On Infinite Earths: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Crisis on Infinite Earths #1

Crisis on Infinite Earths #2

Crisis on Infinite Earths #3

Crisis on Infinite Earths #4

Crisis on Infinite Earths #5

Crisis on Infinite Earths #6

Crisis on Infinite Earths #7

Crisis on Infinite Earths #8

Crisis on Infinite Earths #9

Crisis on Infinite Earths #10

Crisis on Infinite Earths #11

Crisis on Infinite Earths #12

Dark Days: The Road to Metal

Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #1

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #2

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #3

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #4

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #5

Dark Nights: Metal (2017-2018) #6

Dark Souls #1

Dark Souls #2

Dark Souls #3

Dark Souls #4

Dark Souls Vol. 1

Deadpool (2019-) #4

Deadpool (2019-) #5

Deadpool (2019-) #6

Death Sentence #1 (of 6)

Death Sentence #2 (of 6)

Death Sentence #3 (of 6)

Death Sentence #4 (of 6)

Death Sentence #5 (of 6)

Death Sentence #6 (of 6)

Dishonored #1

Doctor Radar #1

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #1

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #2

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #3

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #4

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #5

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #6

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #7

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories #8

Doctor Who: Ghost Stories Vol. 1

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #1

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #2

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #3

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #4

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #5

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #6

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #7

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #8

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #9

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor #10

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Vol. 1

Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Vol. 2

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #1

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #2

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #3

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #4

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #5

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #6

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #7

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #8

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #9

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor #10

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Vol. 1

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Vol. 2

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #1

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #1

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #2

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #3

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #4

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #5

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #6

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #7

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #8

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #9

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor #10

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor Vol. 1: Terroformer

Doctor Who: The Twelfth Doctor Vol. 2: Fractures

Dr. Strange (2019-) #1

Dr. Strange (2019-) #2

Dr. Strange (2019-) #3

Dr. Strange (2019-) #4

Fantastic Four: Grand Design

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Fighting American #1

Fighting American #2

Fighting American #3

Fighting American #4

Fighting American Vol. 1

Flash Forward (2019-) #1

Flash Forward (2019-) #2

Garfield: Snack Pack Vol. 1

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #1

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #2

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #3

Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020-) #4

Hook Jaw #1

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #11

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #12

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #13

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #14

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #15

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #16

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #17

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #18

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #19

Immortal Hulk (2018-) #20

It Came! #1 (of 4)

It Came! #2 (of 4)

It Came! #3 (of 4)

It Came! #4 (of 4)

It Came! Vol. 1

Johnny Red #1

Joker: Year of the Villain (2019-) #1

Khaal #1

Lenore #1

Lenore #2

Lenore #3

Lenore #4

Lenore #5

Lex Luthor: Year of the Villain (2019-) #1

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Life is Strange #1

Man Plus #1

Man Plus #2

Man Plus #3

Man Plus #4

Masked #1

Masked #2

Masked #3

Masked #4

Masked Vol. 1: Anomalies

Minky Woodcock: The Girl who Handcuffed Houdini #1

Mycroft #1

Norman #1

Norman #2

Norman #3

Norman #4

Norman #5

Nuclear Winter Vol. 1

Numbercruncher #1 (of 4)

Once & Future Vol. 1

Ordinary #1

Peepland #1

Penny Dreadful: The Awakening #2.1

Penny Dreadful #1

Penny Dreadful #2

Penny Dreadful #3

Penny Dreadful #4

Penny Dreadful #5

Penny Dreadful - The Ongoing Series Vol. 1: The Awaking

Penny Dreadful Vol. 1

Quake Champions #1

Quake Champions #2

Quake Champions #3

Quake Champions Vol. 1

Quarry's War #1

Rex Royd #1

Rex Royd #2

Rex Royd #3

Riddler: Year of the Villain (2019-) #1

Rivers of London: Body Work #1

Robotech #1

Robotech #2

Robotech #3

Robotech #4

Robotech Vol. 1

Sally of the Wasteland #1

Samurai #1

Samurai #2

Samurai #3

Samurai #4

Samurai Vol. 5: The Isle With No Name

(Image credit: DC)

Scarlett Couture #1

Scarlett Couture #2

Scarlett Couture #3

Scarlett Couture #4

Sea of Thieves #1

Shades of Magic #1: The Steel Prince

Sherlock: A Study in Pink #1

Sinestro: Year of the Villain (2019-) #1

Solid State Tank Girl #1 (of 4)

Solid State Tank Girl #2 (of 4)

Solid State Tank Girl #3 (of 4)

Solid State Tank Girl #4 (of 4)

Solid State Tank Girl Vol. 1

Spandex #1

Spandex #2

Spandex #3

Spandex #4

Spandex #5

Spandex #6

Spandex #7

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows (2013-2014) #1 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows (2013-2014) #2 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows (2013-2014) #3 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows (2013-2014) #4 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows (2013-2014) #5 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) #1 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) #2 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) #3 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) #4 (of 5)

Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Ghost Prison (2012) #5 (of 5)

Star Wars (2020-) #1

Star Wars (2020-) #2

Star Wars (2020-) #3

Star Wars (2020-) #4

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

Tank Girl: Bad Wind Rising #1 (of 4)

Tank Girl: Bad Wind Rising #2 (of 4)

Tank Girl: Bad Wind Rising #3 (of 4)

Tank Girl: Bad Wind Rising #4 (of 4)

Tank Girl: Carioca #1 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Carioca #2 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Carioca #3 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Carioca #4 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Carioca #5 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Carioca #6 (of 6)

Tank Girl: Two Girls One Tank #1

The Assignment #1

The Avant-Guards Vol. 1

The Beautiful Death #1

The Chimera Brigade #1

The Chimera Brigade #2

The Chimera Brigade #3

The Chimera Brigade #4

The Evil Within #1

The First Kingdom Vol. 1: The Birth of Tundran

The Forever War #1

The Lost Fleet: Corsair #1

The Mummy #1

The Prisoner #1

The Raid #1 (of 4)

The Troop #1

Vikings #1

Vikings #2

Vikings #3

Vikings #4

Vikings Vol. 1: Godhead

Walter Hill's Triggerman #1

World War X #1

WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Vol. 1

