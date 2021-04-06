New Netflix movie starring Jason Momoa gets its first sneak peek

Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming movie Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa.

"No, you’re not dreaming – that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns," Netflix tweeted, along with two images. "Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld."

One of the photos shows Momoa in a flamboyant top hat, peering out of a wooden closet, while the second shows Momoa and Barkley crouching behind a car with looks of concern on their faces.

The movie will follow Barkley's character, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland. With the help of Momoa's eccentric outlaw, she traverses through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will see her late father again.

Based on the comic book series Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, Slumberland also stars Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O'Dowd. Filming is currently underway in Toronto.

Slumberland is directed by Franic Lawrence, who has previously helmed the Jennifer Lawrence-led spy thriller Red Sparrow , three of the four Hunger Games movies, and the post-apocalyptic action movie I Am Legend . Producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping's previous credits include the sports drama Ford v. Ferrari , fantasy flick Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children , and historical drama Hidden Figures, as well as working with Lawrence on Red Sparrow.