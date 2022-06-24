7 best movies and shows to watch this weekend – on streaming and in cinemas

It's a new weekend, and that means we have a new batch of viewing recommendations for you – both on streaming and in cinemas, so we've got you covered whether you feel like going out or having a cozy night in on the sofa.

On the big screen, you've got a choice of musical biopic Elvis from director Baz Luhrmann, or creepy horror flick The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke. As for streaming, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to watch at home courtesy of Disney Plus.

When it comes to TV, Westworld season 4 begins on HBO Max in the US and NOW TV, a day later, in the UK, and this week also saw the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale air on Disney Plus. If you feel like binge-watching a new season, Netflix has both The Umbrella Academy season 3 and Rowan Atkinson's latest comedy, Man Vs Bee.

Elvis – in cinemas

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: In cinemas

Baz Luhrmann is back with his first movie since 2013's The Great Gatsby, and the director has certainly returned with a bang. Austin Butler plays the legendary musician, while Tom Hanks is his manager Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge plays Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley. The movie will tell the story of Presley's life through his complicated relationship with Parker, spanning 20 years from his childhood to his rise to fame. The movie is out in cinemas from June 24.

The Black Phone – in cinemas

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: In cinemas

Based on the novel by Joe King, The Black Phone follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who gets abducted by a masked child killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). As Finney tries to find a way out, he begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the ghosts of The Grabber’s victims. The spooky flick was written and directed by Scott Derickson, helmer of Sinister and Doctor Strange.

Westworld season 4 – HBO Max/NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)/NOW TV (opens in new tab)

While it may not shine as bright as it once did, Westworld is still one of the jewels in HBO’s crown – and its fourth season is set to confound and compel viewers once more with its inimitable brand of sci-fi robot shenanigans. Picking up where the third season left off (read: lots of death and destruction as Delos’ hosts fled the park), Tessa Thompson’s Hale now has the Man in Black host at her side in her ongoing crusade. The biggest thing the show has in its favor is its mystery. Namely: no one has any idea what season 4 is really about. There has been talk of time jumps and James Marsden’s Teddy is back. How does it all fit together? We’ll find out this Sunday.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Umbrella Academy is back for round three on Netflix. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, all the way back in 2020: the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist. The series is based on the Dark Horse comic books written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. When you've finished the new season, check out our guides to The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained and The Umbrella Academy season 3 timeline explained .

Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Kathleen Kennedy promised the "rematch of the century" in Obi-Wan Kenobi – and the series did not fail to deliver. Following an initial conflict between the Jedi Master and his form Padawan in the third episode, the duo dueled again in the finale. It's a tremendous moment that justifies the existence of this show and helps elevate their eventual confrontation in A New Hope. Director Deborah Chow does an excellent job directing the sequence, while Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen deliver the emotional gravitas necessary for such a galactic climax. Anyone who grew up on a healthy diet of prequels and Clone Wars will be an emotional wreck after this one.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming completely free of charge for Disney Plus subscribers following its theatrical release earlier this year. The sequel sees Benedict Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer on an adventure through the Marvel multiverse, accompanied by Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez – and pursued by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Sam Raimi directs, while Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star.

Man vs. Bee – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Rowan Atkinson is back with a new comedy – and this time it’s landing on Netflix. Man vs. Bee follows a homeless man who is accidentally mistaken by a holidaymaker for her new house sitter. Hijinks ensue when he moves in, only to be followed around by a (checks notes) mischievous bee. The sitcom features nine episodes of between 10 and 20 minutes each, and, according to reviewers, sees Atkinson back at his comic best. The show is written by the comedian and William Davies and is directed by David Kerr. It’s available to watch in full now on Netflix.