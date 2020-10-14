New Monster Hunter movie trailer introduces a whole new frontier

The first Monster Hunter movie trailer has arrived, showcasing Milla Jovovich's epic new action-adventure.

Unlike the games, the Monster Hunter movie's not pure fantasy: Jovovich's character leads a team of US army soldiers who are transported to a planet filled with monsters after a strange electrical storm. "Are we the Guardians of the Galaxy now?" jokes one of the soldiers. On that planet, the squad are recruited by Tony Jaa's Hunter to assist in their mutual survival. Watch the trailer below.

The Monster Hunter movie was originally due out earlier this year but was delayed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite other movies being pushed back, Monster Hunter has been brought forward to this December. So we'll be escaping the cold and heading to the cinema to see this one. A teaser released earlier this year revealed a little more information.

The Monster Hunter movie has been written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who has brought multiple games to the big screen. Previous works include 1995's Mortal Kombat and the Jovovich-starring Resident Evil series. Anderson has also directed 1997's Event Horizon and 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

While we await Monster Hunter to arrive on December 30 in the States, December 4 in the UK, make sure to check out the best video-games movies of all time. Because there have been good movies based on games, we promise.