New Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead could be Netflix's next big thing

After the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, it seems South Korean dramas are a winner for Netflix. And now there's a new contender on the horizon: All of Us Are Dead, a coming-of-age horror thriller set during a zombie apocalypse, arrives on the streamer later this month.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, the upcoming show centers around a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

The 12-part series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il

Back in September 2021, Squid Game was the first Korean drama to reach the top spot on Netflix in the US – it follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize.

Hellbound, another South Korean series from the director of Train to Busan, followed in November – the show centers around supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. Arriving on Netflix on November 19, it became the world's most-watched Netflix series of the week within 24 hours (knocking Squid Game off the top spot).