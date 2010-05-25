Popular

New Killzone 3 screens appear, are snowy, pretty

Come and have an ogle at the visuals on Guerilla's threequel

We knew it was coming, we knew it had jetpacks, we knew it had snow, and we knew it was in 3D. But now you can see all of that for yourself (except for the 3D bit), as some new screenshots of Killzone 3 have appeared via theEuropean PlayStation blog. We have them, and you really should see them.

Above: Guerilla has taken onboard criticisms about Killzone 2's corridor shooting, and wants to mix things up with more unique levels this time. Hence the snow.

Above: Apparently the jetpack works more like an extreme double-jump, rocketing you skyward, before allowing you to boost forward.

Above: A man. In a zone. With killing on his mind. Probably.

But what did you reckon to Killzone 2? Do you want more, and if so, what else do you want in it?

