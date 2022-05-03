New Jackass series ordered at Paramount Plus

A new Jackass series is officially in the works at Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, the decision came after the box office success of Jackass Forever, which hit theaters earlier this year. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement during Paramount's Q1 earnings call, adding that the company has decided to continue their partnership and work with the show's creators to bring "even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount Plus."

Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the Jackass franchise and the first in over 11 years, grossed over $80 million worldwide against a $10 million budget. The movie, directed by Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine, was well-received by critics – with many calling it the best in the series.

Though no other details have been released, it's possible that the new TV show will see the return of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O as well the new cast members who were introduced in Jackass Forever. This includes athlete and artist Eric Manaka, former Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin, his father Compston "Dark Shark" Wilson, comedian and Youtuber Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes of MTV's Too Stupid to Die, and surfer Sean "Poopie" Mclnerney, the youngest of the cast.

Unused footage from Jackass Forever, including outtakes, behind-the-scenes, and interviews with the cast and crew, has been compiled into a separate film titled Jackass 4.5, which will hit Netflix on May 20, 2022, before moving exclusively to Paramount Plus.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.