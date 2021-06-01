New Halo Infinite artwork lands ahead of Microsoft showcase and it doesn't feature Master Chief

Halo Infinite key art has found its way online, teasing the game's expected appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 13.

The art had been partially used in the announcement for the press conference, but Twitter user Klobrille (via VGC) got their hands on the full, unedited version.

Interestingly, the art does not feature Master Chief, who is going to be the leading face of Halo Infinite. This art could suggest featured characters in the game, but a safer bet may perhaps be the developers hinting at more multiplayer details.

Keen-eyed Halo fans will recognize the helmet of Emile-239 who was a prominent member of Noble Team from Halo: Reach. What that means for Halo Infinite is still unclear, but it could hint that cosmetics from previous games in the franchise may be wearable by players in the game.

In the background of the image, several flying crafts can be seen above a mountain peak, which could suggest that vehicles will be a part of the multiplayer. It certainly evokes the big battle sense of some of Halo's biggest multiplayer experiences.

Halo Infinite is suspected to be one of the biggest titles to appear at the Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021. The game was meant to be released hand-in-hand with the Xbox Series X, giving the new generation console a headline game, but it was delayed in August of last year, only months before it was meant to release. The title is now expected to launch later this year, with more confirmed details expected at the showcase later this month.

This isn't the only art we've been seeing from the game either. Recently, 343 Industries shared concept art from the game, which showcased interesting new looks for the Brutes, who are expected to be the main antagonist race in the game, as well as a new look Warthog.

While surprises are certainly in store, other titles are expected to show up at the showcase on June 13. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, a new Forza title, Psychonauts 2, Everwild and Fable 4 could all show up on the Microsoft side. Bethesda just might give us a look at the long-awaited Starfield and Indiana Jones game too.

