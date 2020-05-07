New Gods director Ava DuVernay confirms All-Widow, Queen of the Bugs, will appear

Ava DuVernay has shared an exciting crumb of information about her upcoming DC movie, New Gods. Writing on twitter, the acclaimed director revealed that we can expect a scene with the comic-book character All-Widow, Queen of the Bugs and member of a race of humanoid insects.

Replying to a fan on social media, DuVernay wrote: "Because you asked so nicely… [I’m] working on fourth draft of a scene featuring All Widow this week." The filmmaker is currently working on the script alongside Eisner-award-winning writer Tom King.

Because you asked so nicely... working on fourth draft of a scene featuring All Widow this week. xo https://t.co/mZgPQdE8dDMay 6, 2020

Perhaps the most intriguing project on the DC slate, New Gods tells the story of a race of beings from two different planets, the paradise of New Genesis and the hellscape Apokolips. The Bugs live underneath New Genesis, and this reveal certainly shows that DuVernay is truly delving deep into the New Gods lore.

Though characters like Darkseid and Big Barda may be better known, the mythology that writer Jack Kirby created in 1971 is sprawling and vast. Be sure to expect some epic world-building.

Way back in 2018, Selma director DuVernay revealed that she pitched the idea to bring New Gods to the big screen to Warner Bros. Arguably a lesser known story among mainstream cinemagoers, this may well be the start of a new phase in the DCEU, and DuVernay’s biggest project to date.