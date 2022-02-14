New Batgirl set photos reveal Michael Keaton's Batman

Michael Keaton's Batman has been seen on the set of Batgirl.

The HBO Max movie stars Leslie Grace as the titular vigilante, real name Barbara Gordon, while J.K. Simmons plays her father Jim Gordon. Brendan Fraser is the villain Firefly, and Ivory Aquino has been cast as Barbara's friend Alysia Yeoh.

Also part of the cast is Keaton, back as Batman, and new Batgirl set photos feature the return of that iconic Batsuit – though whether it's really Keaton underneath the cowl is too hard to tell.

In the pictures, Batman can be seen standing on a street at night (naturally), while a video shows him apparently sharing a scene with Simmons' Gordon. Check them out below.

EXCLUSIVE: 30 years later, Michael Keaton is still the goddamn #BATMAN! #Batgirl [📸@LukeMcL36558743] pic.twitter.com/wlKA1JB74xFebruary 13, 2022 See more

Our friends over at @WeeWalksYoutube were able to spot the #Batman on the #Batgirl set. We can assume this is a flashback 🦇 [Full video at https://t.co/VT4u6w8KsU] pic.twitter.com/Gkk1onhs94February 13, 2022 See more

Other set photos have revealed connections to the wider DC universe, with magazine covers teasing a link to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as hinting at the Court of Owls, while street art referencing Black Canary and Batman's sidekick Robin has been spotted, too.

Keaton is also reprising his Batman role in The Flash, which is set to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story and delve into the DC multiverse. Ben Affleck will be appearing as his version of Batman in the movie, while the next time the Dark Knight will be seen on the big screen is the upcoming The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson. That's no less than three separate Batmen appearing in major movies this year.

Batgirl doesn't yet have a firm release date, but is expected to release on HBO Max in 2022. The Flash lands in theaters this November 4, while The Batman arrives earlier on March 4.

While you wait, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals right here.