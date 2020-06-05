Netflix's The Witcher could resume production very soon

After more than two months on hiatus, Netflix's The Witcher might soon resume production.

In an interview with Deadline, Arborfield Studios managing director Bob Terry confirmed that the studio would be finalizing safety measures in the next two weeks for a reopening shortly after. Arborfield is the main studio in London Netflix uses to film and produce The Witcher series.

Filming on the second season of The Witcher was underway when in March, Netflix shut down Arborfield. At that time, the rapid spread of the coronavirus had recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and The Witcher actor Kristofer Hivju had just tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, as UK public health and government officials release new health and safety guidelines, several prominent UK studios are preparing to welcome back productions.

If The Witcher season 2 does resume filming soon, there's a good chance it'll still release within Netflix's vague 2021 window. But whenever it releases, it sounds like we're in for an even more compelling season than the first. In an interview with GamesRadar+ in December, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich described season 2 as being "much more focused" and having "a stronger drive" than season 1.

With the addition of a handful of castmembers earlier this year, we now know everything there is to know about The Witcher season 2 cast. With Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones) playing an all-new character and Peaky Blinders actor Paul Bullion playing Lambert, a fan-favorite from the games, there's a lot to be excited for in the next season of The Witcher. That said, of course we don't want anyone returning to work on the show until it's absolutely safe to do so.

