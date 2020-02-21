The Witcher adds a fan favourite, a Game of Thrones actor, and several more to season 2 cast

Prepare yourself, more Witchers are coming. Netflix has confirmed several The Witcher season 2 cast additions, including some fan favourites from the games and books.

Among them is Lambert, who will be portrayed by Peaky Blinders actor Paul Bullion. The character will be well known to those of you who played The Witcher games, as he shares several scenes with Geralt at both the ancestral home of the witchers, Kaer Morhen, and beyond, including one infamous moment where he’s the subject of a short, sharp, and very sweary limerick from Geralt.

Yasen Atour has been confirmed to portray Coen, a character who appeared heavily in the book Blood of Elves. He trains Ciri at Kaer Morhen in the art of swordplay and combat. Another witcher, Eskel, has also been cast, with Thue Ersted Rasmussen taking on the role. Eskel is one of Geralt's oldest friends.

As reported earlier this week, Games of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju will portray Nivellen, a cursed man who has beastly powers. Aisha Fabienne Ross has meanwhile been cast as Lydia. The two characters both have key roles in a Beauty and the Beast-style story.

Rounding off the new additions are Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a bruxa – read: vampire – whose story is also tied to Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca, the queen of the elves of Dol Blathanna. Below find the full list of new additions to The Witcher season 2 cast.

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said of the cast announcement: “The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

Confirmed key returning cast members include Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier.

Also back are MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

Stephen Surjik, Sarah O’Gorman, Ed Bazalgette, and Geeta V. Patel will all direct two episodes each.

The Witcher season 2 has not yet been given a release date by Netflix. For more on the show, check out our Witcher timeline, plus have all your finale questions answered with our guide to The Witcher ending.

Want something to watch on Netflix right now? These are the best new Netflix movies and shows