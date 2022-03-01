Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 adds Batwoman's Wallis Day and Orphan Black's Dylan Bruce

Batwoman’s Wallis Day and Orphan Black’s Dylan Bruce have joined the cast of Netflix drama Sex/Life season 2.

Day, who took over from Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in the DC superhero show in 2021, is geared up to play a character named Gigi, while Bruce will bring Spencer to life. As far as details on either character go, though, the streaming platform is keeping things firmly under wraps for now.

The pair are not the only ones coming aboard the new season. Craig Bierko (UnREAL) will be introduced as Mick, Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It) is set to play Kam, and Darius Homayoun (Succession) take on the role of Majid.

“Excited to be a part of @netflix @sexlife ,” Day wrote on social media, alongside a screenshot of Deadline’s original report.

“So psyched to reunite with [showrunner Stacey Rukeyser] and work with this cool hotsemble,” Bierko said on his own Instagram Story.

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a suburban wife and mother who starts reliving her passionate, free-spirited past with ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos) as a way to combat the mundanity of her everyday life.

The newbies are set to join existing cast members Demos and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow), as well as series regulars Mike Vogel (who plays Billie’s strait-laced husband Cooper Connelly) and Shahi. Jonathan Sadowski (Devon) and Li Jun Li (Francesca) are also back.

Despite receiving mostly negative reviews, Netflix reported in July 2021 that Sex/Life was watched by 67 million households in its first four weeks on the platform. Subsequently, it was renewed for a second season in September that same year.

