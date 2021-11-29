Need extra storage space? This Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deal lowers the best-in-class WD_Black P50 to $189.99

If you're in need of more space for your console, then this Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deal has you covered for an issue that's fast becoming a headache for many. For our money, the best PS5 external hard drive is the WD_Black P50, and its 1TB drive is now down to $189.99 at Amazon from $249.99 - it'll even give the internal speedsters in the best PS5 SSD market a run for their money. That's almost as low as we've ever seen it, while across the pond it is down to a record new low: a scarcely believable £159.99 at Amazon in the UK. That's a deal that, as of writing, ends in mere hours (at midnight local time). So don't hang around.

Externals hard drives provide a quality function, and there's no better way to incorporate one into your setup than by going for the brand in Western Digital that PS5 Architect Mark Cerny clearly endorses. We didn't expect a Cyber Monday PS5 SSD quite deal like this, but we're more than happy to snap it up.

The P50 not only lets you keep a handy, hi-tech backup of your PS5 games, but it also boosts the loading times of your PS4 titles to PS4 Pro-beating levels. You may not be able to play PS5 games off an external SSD but, given the rapid speed of transfer, you'll be able to shuffle your virtual library around in no time at all.

WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | $249.99 WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This sturdy external SSD is the best way to back up your digital library. Its read and write speeds are phenomenal, ensuring easy and fast copying. That sort of quality, with 1TB space, no less, usually comes at a premium. Not on Cyber Monday, as it hits the biting point of under $190.

WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | £239.99 WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | £239.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - This is the lowest price yet for our definitive choice of best external SSD for PS5. This deal expires at midnight on November 30, though, so you don't have long to snap it up.

The WD_Black P50 will likely become one of the most invaluable purchase you'll make across Cyber Monday. If the wave of Cyber Monday gaming deals mean you're rapidly running out storage, or you're wary of the next big patch set to hit your favorite shooter, you'll be glad you pulled the trigger on a best-in-class SSD.

