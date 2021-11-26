Nab the Astro A40 TR for its lowest price yet with this Black Friday PS5 headset deal

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals then £85 off the ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired gaming headset, with MixAmp Pro TR, is a great saving. It lets you get a pro headset for just £164.99 instead of the usual £250. It's got 84% Five Star reviews on Amazon, which is a pretty good indication of how people feel about it.

This is a headset that does a lot more than just plugin: it's a setup suitable for streaming and competitive situations. The MixAmp Pro and ASTRO Command Centre software will let you customize every input and output, and set up personalized sound profiles or multiple mic & stream settings. The MixAmp Pro TR will even function as a dual-channel external sound card when used on PC or Mac. It can deliver sound card functionality like game/voice balance, and game and voice streaming via USB. And it can do the same on PS5 via a separate HDMI cable (although that's not included here).

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro TR £249.99 ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro TR £249.99 £164.99 at Amazon save £85.00

The headset itself is a lightweight, sturdy construction that's durable and can be instantly modded into a closed-back, noise-isolating headset via a mod kit that's sold separately. It's also 3D audio ready, with spatial audio to give you full 3D positional audio support.

If you're looking for something else headset shaped though then we've got things like these Black Friday Xbox headset deals, some Black Friday PS5 headset deals and the best PC headsets for gaming, which should cover just about every game related eventuality. There's also the best wireless gaming headsets as well if you just hate being tied down.

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals

US

UK

If you're holding out to see what deals might come later then we've got the best Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals already waiting in the wings, ready for you.