Most played PS5 games revealed for console's first anniversary

The most played games on PS5 have been revealed, and Fortnite has taken the crown.

Earlier today on November 12, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan celebrated the one-year anniversary of the PS5 with a new PlayStation Blog post. In the post, Ryan revealed the top 10 games played on the PS5 in terms of hours played, and Fortnite has emerged as the victor, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in position two, and FIFA 21 following behind as the third-most-played game.

Another sports game follows in the fourth position of most-played games on the PS5 with NBA 2K21, but then Assassin's Creed Valhalla enters at the fifth position on the list, as the most-played single-player game on the PS5. Next up is Destiny 2, followed by MLB The Show 21, which actually debuted on Xbox systems for the very first time in the franchise's history.

At number eight on the list is Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was a launch title on the PS5, but also arrived on the PS4 on the same date. Bluepoint's impressive Demon's Souls remake comes in at number nine, while NBA 2K22 rounds out the list at the tenth position.

Most Played PS5 games

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls

NBA 2K22

It's a neat look into preferences of PS5 players over the last year, and while there's no major surprises in the games that make up the list, it's still interesting to get a sense of what PlayStation players are digging into.

