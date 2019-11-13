More clues surface of a BioShock sequel in the works for next year

More evidence has emerged to support the ongoing rumour that a newly established 2K Games studio at Take-Two Interactive is working on the next installment in the BioShock first-person shooter series.

During its Quarterly Earnings call held last week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed (via GameRant) that the publisher currently has the "strongest development pipeline in history", and that fans of its games can expect "sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP.

Incidentally, that same week a new job listing was discovered on 2K's website for an "End Game Design Lead" position in Novato, California, the same location of the secretive 2K Parkside studio that Kotaku reported was working on a new BioShock game last year.

The position reveals that 2K is looking to "build a post-narrative set of systems, quests, and player progression that gives our fanatic fangirls and fanboys more content to experience on an ongoing, live-service basis", suggesting that this sequel to 2013's BioShock: Infinite could be heading in the direction of many Games as a Service titles like Destiny 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

A post on the BioShock Reddit forums has also put together a list of names and respected developers who appear to be working at this Novato-based studio on a mysterious, unannounced project, many of whom were involved in the making of immersive sims like Prey and the original BioShock games.

It's unclear when we might hear anything more official from 2K itself about this new title, but - with both PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett due to launch next year - it's entirely possible that the future of BioShock is a next-gen exclusive. There's always a lighthouse, after all.

For more, check out all the biggest Black Friday game deals to expect later this month, or watch our new episode of Dialogue Options below.