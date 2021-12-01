Money Heist spin-off series about Berlin is coming to Netflix

Money Heist may be coming to an end on Netflix, but that isn't the last we'll see of that world – a spin-off, titled Berlin, is in the works and set to release in 2023.

The show will focus on the character Berlin, AKA Andrés de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. Money Heist showrunner Álex Pina will be on board as an executive producer.

The Spanish series, also known as La casa de papel, traces two long-prepared heists – one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain – by a group of talented thieves led by criminal mastermind The Professor. While it was told from the point of view of a thief named Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Berlin also had a big role to play. He was the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and planned the Bank of Spain heist.

There's also a Korean adaptation of the show in the works at Netflix – Squid Game star Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the remake. Meanwhile, Pina's other show on the streamer, Sky Rojo, which follows three sex workers on the run from their pimp and his henchmen, is returning for a third and final season in 2022.