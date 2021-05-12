MODOK season 2 will feature more X-Men, says showrunner

Ahead of the show's May 21 debut on Hulu, M.O.D.O.K. writer and showrunner Jordan Blum shared that season 2 would introduce even more mutants, including well-known members of the X-Men.

Blum shared in an interview with ComicBook that he would do anything to have M.O.D.O.K. and big-name X-Men on the same screen together. "It's gonna be even more X-Men-heavy, I'll tell you that much... I've got to do season two. Before we got the okay to use some of them, I was like, 'Let me see how well their lawyers know these characters,' so, you know, Lila Cheney is in the pilot and it's like, 'Okay, we got away with that. Let's see what we can do next.'"

Blum shared how the X-Men flood gates were already open for the first season of MODOK with the introduction of popular X-Men villain Mr. Sinister, who is best known for constantly terrorizing Scott Summers, AKA Cyclops, and his loved ones in the comics.

Blum went on to share how his biggest pick would actually be the weather goddess Storm. "So yeah, there are some bigger, bigger guys I'd love to have show up Season Two. You know, I think I would love to write a Storm/M.O.D.O.K. scene if I'm allowed to, so... That would be my big pick, yeah," he said excitedly.

MODOK hasn't yet been greenlit for season 2; however, Blum explained how fans could help make that happen by sharing their thoughts using the #MODOK hashtag while watching the first season.

The new adult animated Marvel series hits Hulu next week, where you can find some of our picks for the best X-Men movies that may be available to stream on the streamer.