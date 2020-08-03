Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 patch is already live, and it's another big update

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 patch has gone live ahead of the game's new batch of content dropping later tomorrow, and the update is, unfortunately, another huge strain on your hard drive.

The hefty patch is already live across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and GamesRadar+ can confirm it comes in at just over 36 GB on PlayStation 4, though requires you to have around 90GB of storage free just to initiate the download.

Infinity Ward production director Paul Haile warned that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 patch size would be big earlier today on Twitter, clarifying that the "overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download" it.

this means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we're adding a bunch of new content for the season.August 2, 2020

"It's a priority for us to keep working on reducing the overall size of MW & WZ on your hard drives," continued Haile, "but at the same time also delivering new seasons for everyone to enjoy. We'll continue to work on this and keep pushing space reductions out with future updates."

Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 is due to kick off tomorrow, giving you plenty of time to install the patch ready before it goes live on the game itself.

According to industry rumblings, the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone will include major changes to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, including a moving train, the opening of Stadium, and potential crossover tie-ins to Call of Duty 2020, which is still yet to be revealed.

