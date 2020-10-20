Miles and Peter exchange heartwarming texts in the latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer

Sony has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales detailing Miles' friendship with Peter Parker. The video, which takes the form of a series of texts between the two Spider-Men, sees Peter acting as Miles' mentor.

After chatting about the risk that pizza stains pose to freshly-laundered Spider-suits, the duo start talking about Miles' new superhero persona, his mother's campaign, and how Peter manages to achieve a reasonable work-life balance. Sadly for Miles, there's no good answer for that last one - Peter says he's still trying to figure that out, and tells Miles to trust his instincts.

"There's no 'right way' to be a hero."Peter and Miles share words of encouragment (and a few laughs) in this personal exchange beretween the two Spid-Men. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/4hSAyA3SUlOctober 20, 2020

Elsewhere, however, Peter does offer a useful hint. After Miles informs him of the public plaza being built by Roxxon - protected 24/7 by armed guards - Peter suggests that Miles should definitely check it out to ensure the city doesn't end up with a second Oscorp. Roxxon's already shown up in a previous Miles Morales trailer, suggesting that the company is going to be an important - and not particularly positive - part of the story.

On a lighter note, the pair exchange a couple of jokes, including Miles' take on the Roll Safe meme and the classic two Spider-Men meme from the 1960s cartoon. Peter's meme game isn't quite so strong, but he's still capable of knocking Miles down a peg or two.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives on the PS5 release date of November 12, so it won't be long until we learn more about how the pair's stories intertwine.

Spidey's not the only star of the next-gen show, check out the other PS5 launch games.