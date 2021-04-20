Michael Keaton confirmed to return as Batman in The Flash

Michael Keaton is back as Batman in The Flash.

Per The Wrap, Keaton's talent agency ICM Partners confirmed the casting. The actor was first linked to the film way back in June 2020, but in March of this year, Keaton threw some doubt over his return.

"To tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven't had time yet… I called them and said, I have to be honest with you. I can't look at anything right now," Keaton told Deadline. "I'm so deep into this thing I'm doing. Also, I'm prepping a thing I'm producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I'll be in, and I feel responsible to that." The actor added that he had worries over the pandemic, too: "It's Covid. I'm more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything."

Keaton played Batman in Tim Burton's duo of films, Batman and Batman Returns. The role saw him go up against Jack Nicholson's Joker, Danny DeVito's Penguin, and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman.

Keaton won't be the only Caped Crusader to feature in the Flash – Ben Affleck is also returning as his iteration of the character, introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Flash is unlikely to have any link to the Snyder Cut, though, because, according to Snyder, his version of Justice League isn't DCEU canon.

"Warner Bros told me when I started this process that they consider the theatrical cut as canon to their DC Universe that they want to build out and that my version will always be like this outworld non-canon version," he told Deadline. However, The Flash seems set to dive into the multiverse with this latest casting news.

The film was recently confirmed to be in production with an Instagram post from director Andy Muschietti. It's slated for release November 4, 2022, and will see Ezra Miller back as the Flash, AKA Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Affleck and Keaton as their separate versions of Batman. It's thought to draw inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry accidentally ruin the main timeline while traveling back in time to stop his mother's death. Ron Livingston will play Barry's father, with Maribel Verdú portraying Barry's mother.

