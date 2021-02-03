Metal Gear Solid 5 modders are recreating Metal Gear Solid 3 inside the game

A Metal Gear Solid modder is recreating Metal Gear Solid 3 within Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and they're recruiting others to the cause.

Just below, you can see a post from earlier this week on the Metal Gear Solid subreddit, from a user who explains they are recreating a map based on Metal Gear Solid 3 within Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. Right now, there's only two screenshots to go on for the forthcoming mod, but it's certainly an impressive piece of work.

In the comments beneath the original post on the subreddit, the mod's creator explains that the mod is "still in its baby steps by progress is going fast." The creator then reveals that when there's something more substantial to show of the mod, they'd consider putting together a trailer showcasing their work.

In fact, the mod's creator is even open to other users joining in to help the creation of the mod. There's a Discord server dedicated to the mod's creation, and the user explains in the comments under the post above that they'd be open to researchers joining in to delve into Metal Gear Solid 5's files.

Note that Metal Gear Solid 5 already contains certain assets based on Metal Gear Solid 3. For example, you can kit out Venom Snake in the garb of Naked Snake from Metal Gear Solid 3, and there's also a partial model of Colonel Volgin present in the game (albeit covered in flames and looking a little worse for wear than he did in 2004).

Still, this is a fascinating endeavour from Metal Gear Solid fans, and one that perhaps comes from a place of frustration. Since Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain released in 2015, fans have been clamouring for a full remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 using The Phantom Pain's stunning Fox Engine. Konami has seemingly never given thought to the project, only reconstructing the 2004 game for a pachinko game in Japan, much to the chagrin of fans wishing for a full remake.

With no word that we'll ever get to see that remake, fans seem to be taking matters into their own hands. However, hope remains alive for a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, which it was claimed was in production in September 2020. As of right now however, nothing has been confirmed or commented on by Konami.

