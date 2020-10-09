Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes gold and shows off some sneaky suits

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold and is on its way to PS5 , and the developers are celebrating with an absolutely perfect gif that teases some alternate costumes.

The new open-world superhero game is coming to PS4 and PS5, and both versions of the game have now been finalized for their launch day state. Developer Insomniac Games has probably gone right back to work on launch-day updates and any future content it has planned for the game, but getting version 1.0 done is still a massive milestone.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Miles Morales PS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th!

Insomniac shared the news on its official Twitter account, accompanied by a gif that pays homage to a classic scene from that goofy '60s Spider-Man cartoon (the same series that was the source material for those blessed "Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man at Spider-Man's desk" memes).

The gif shows Peter Parker creepin' by in his trademark Advanced Suit. Then he's joined in his creepin' by Miles in a puffy jacket, gym shorts, and a baggy mask. Then Miles goes by solo in his standard Spider-suit. Then he's back in semi-casual mode with a jacket and a backpack and a cat in a Spider-Man mask what. WHAT.

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

I love this cat. Insomniac Games, please start making another standalone expansion to the Marvel's Spider-Man-iverse now that you've gone gold on Miles Morales, and have this one be about the Spider-Cat.