Hawkeye Disney Plus series casts Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and more

The Hawkeye Disney Plus series has cast a handful of key roles, including Florence Pugh who will reprise her Black Widow role, according to Variety .

Pugh will step back into the boots of assassin and Russian spy Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff's sister, who plays a key role in the upcoming Black Widow film. Joining Pugh is Vera Farmiga (The Departed) who will play Kate Bishop's mother. As we previously reported , it was just confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld would play Kate Bishop, the character who eventually takes over the Hawkeye mantle in the comics.

Along with the other and obvious series lead Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye will star Fra Free (Les Misérables), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep). Variety reports that Fra Free has been cast as "Kazi," so it's safe to say that he'll be portraying Clown, aka Kazimierz Kazimierczak, who in the comics becomes a violent killer after several traumatic personal events. Dalton will play Jack Duquene, who is likely the Americanized version of the comics' Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman, who mentors a young Hawkeye. Newcomer Cox will play Echo, a deaf Native American superhero from the comics who can mimic other people's movements. McClarnon will play William Lopez, who is most likely Echo's father.

The Hawkeye series was recently seen filming in the NYC subways, with Renner, Steinfeld, and a golden retriever who is definitely Pizza Dog from the comics. If you weren't sold on the Hawkeye Disney Plus series yet, Pizza Dog will do the trick.

