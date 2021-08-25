Marvel fans react to new What If…? episode: "Marvel is so sick and twisted for this"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for What If…? episode 3! Turn away now if you're not all caught up on the Disney Plus series!

The latest episode of Marvel's What If…? was unusually brutal, with five Avengers meeting their ends across the runtime. It turned out Hank Pym was behind the murders, shrinking extra small to kill the heroes without a trace after his daughter Hope was killed on a SHIELD mission. Nick Fury eventually figured out the plot with help from Black Widow and Loki, though the trickster god ended up taking over the world (naturally).

While the first two episodes of What If…? were fairly fun and lighthearted, this episode got dark… and fans aren't very happy about what they saw.

"Marvel is so sick and twisted for this," said one fan, complete with pictures of the slain Avengers.

#WhatIf spoilers--marvel is so sick and twisted for this

"Marvel really thought "how can we break their hearts? Oh I know," said another fan, along with an image of the heroes' coffins.

#WhatIf ---Marvel really thought "how can we break their hearts? Oh I know."

"marvel did you really just make me watch tony stark die again," another fan asked, while another captioned pictures of Natasha's coffin and grave in Black Widow with "yeah that"s enough mcu for me. goodbye world"

WHAT IF SPOILERS !!!! #WhatIf ------------- // yeah that's enough mcu for me. goodbye world

"I'M CRYING OK?!" said someone else on Twitter, while another tweeter simply asked "WHAT WAS THE REASON MARVEL ???"

// #WhatIf spoilers.....WHAT WAS THE REASON MARVEL ???

One fan could see the funny side, however: "Hank Pym did in less than a week what Thanos and Loki never could lmao"

Hank Pym did in less than a week what Thanos and Loki never could lmao #WhatIf

What If…? continues on Disney Plus now, with the next Marvel Phase 4 release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, arriving exclusively in theaters this September 3.