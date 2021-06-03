Marvel surprise drops another Black Widow trailer with Natasha's badass family

We thought we'd seen the last of Black Widow before its July 9 premiere, but Marvel Studios has surprise-dropped one more trailer with some new footage of Natasha Romanoff's very deadly family.

Technically, Marvel calls the new video a "special look" at Black Widow, but since there's never-before-seen footage, we'll keep it simple and call it a trailer. After a brief introduction from Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, the trailer shows a little montage of scenes from earlier movies as the assassin proclaims she's "done running" from her past.

"I'm done running from my past." 🕷️ Check out this special look at Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow and get ready to experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/oWIMj6FsZgJune 3, 2021 See more

From there, we get to see Black Widow, her adoptive sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) fighting their way out of extremely perilous situations. "I love the part where I almost bled to death," Yelena says cheerfully while catching up with Natasha over some cold ones. I have to say after watching the trailer that you would not want to get into a bar fight with these two.

It's been a long wait for Black Widow - I don't want to count how many times it's been delayed, but the fact that it was originally supposed to debut in May of 2020 should speak for itself - but at long last, we're finally getting Natasha Romanoff's long overdue standalone flick next month. You'll be able to catch the premiere in theaters or stream it on Disney Plus for an added cost on the same day: July 9.

Marvel has been fairly tight-lipped about what's actually going on in Black Widow despite a fair few trailers. It seems like Black Widow and her family have reunited to defend themselves against the pursuit of Taskmaster and the Red Room, the top-secret Soviet brainwashing and training program where Natasha and Yelena came from. This all appears to be setting up what the Marvel comics foretell: that Yelena eventually takes up the mantle from Natasha as Black Widow following her death in Avengers: Endgame.

