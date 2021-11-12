Marvel reveals first look at bearded Nick Fury in Secret Invasion

Nick Fury returns – and without the eyepatch this time. Thanks to a Disney Plus Day special presentation, available on the streaming service, we have our first look at the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion, which looks set to bring back the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Unfortunately, though, there's not a whole lot more to glean from the Secret Invasion footage, which is incredibly brief. Instead, we'll just have to speculate over why Nick Fury looks so wearied in the footage. Perhaps there have been just a few too many threats to Earth now?

Samuel L. Jackson plays the iconic character, who previously brought the Avengers together and last appeared in the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. He's joined in the series by returning MCU actor Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the show's main villain. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Yep, this one's as star-studded as Eternals!

The six-episode series was created by Kyle Bradstreet, one of the award-winning writers behind Mr. Robot. It will be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. It's based on the 2008-2009 comic book storyline of the same name, which follows the covert, long-term invasion of Earth by the shape-shifting alien group the Skrulls, who have all infiltrated all aspects of human life.

Also announced on Disney Plus Day – a sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series, new shows on Agatha Harkness and Marvel Zombies, plus a first look at Moon Knight and She-Hulk. Oh, and a new animated Spider-Man show.

While we wait for Secret Invasion to arrive on the streamer, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus that you can watch right now.