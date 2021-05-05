Made in Abyss season 2 gets a 2022 release date and first poster

Made in Abyss season 2 will air in 2022, as the series' official Twitter account announced this week.

The announcement post is brief but does include a bit more than the release window. The English title for the second season, according to series composer Kevin Penkin, is "The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City." This lines up with the subject of the first bit of teaser art, which – without wishing to spoil – confirms that season 2 picks up after the events of the Dawn of the Deep Soul film and will follow the storyline of the original manga by author Akihito Tsukushi.

The animation studio in charge of Made in Abyss season 2 hasn't been confirmed just yet. Kinema Citrus, which handled the first season and all three films, most recently worked on the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero as well as Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, which are both scheduled to release this year. It's entirely possible that Kinema is (or indeed has been) working on Made in Abyss season 2 simultaneously, especially since these two series were co-animated with other studios. Sentai Filmworks, which localized the films in the West and will release a film compilation later this month, is presumably on board as well.

The first season of Made in Abyss aired in 2017 and won several awards in its heyday, including anime of the year at Crunchyroll's annual awards show. Two recap films, Journey's Dawn and Wandering Twilight, were released in 2019, but fans of the anime wouldn't see any all-new content until the film Dawn of the Deep Soul in 2020.

Thus far, the Made in Abyss anime has covered the first five volumes or so of the manga, so if you can't until next year and you're looking to read ahead, just know that season 2 ought to pick up around volume six. Season one and Dawn of the Deep Soul were faithful adaptations with minimal changes, so we can reasonably assume that'll be the case for season two as well.