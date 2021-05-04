Listen to Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston in The Ninth Doctor Adventures

Prepare your ears for the sound of Christopher Ecclestone reprising his role as the ninth doctor with a newly released clip from a Doctor Who audio series.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures brings back Ecclestone to play the role across four box sets, with the first being Ravagers: Sphere of Freedom. You can hear a clip from it in the tweet below, revealed by creators Big Finish Production.

Here's a little treat for your Friday! Sound on 🔊 for a snippet from #DoctorWho: The Ninth Doctor Adventures - Ravagers: Sphere of Freedom https://t.co/Du8stUnsnL pic.twitter.com/F906EOvPQFApril 30, 2021 See more

The clip starts with a confused human watching the Doctor stroll to Waterloo Bridge and enters the Tardis, which looks like a "police box." A strange sound starts before the Doctor and his Tardis vanish. From the sounds of the clip, Eccleston plays it all with the charm that fans loved about his Doctor.

Hopefully, fans enjoy exploring the world of the Ninth Doctor in the new audio series. Big Finish's Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said in an announcement, "...Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish."

Eccleston's response to Haigh-Ellery may be a little surprising to fans after he once said he would only return to the Doctor Who television series "when hell freezes over." Hell may have experienced a small drop in temperature with Eccleston's return via the audio series.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Adventures: Ravagers will be available sometime this month.

If you want to revisit Eccleston's time as the Ninth Doctor, you can find Doctor Who streaming on HBO Max.