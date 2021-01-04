Jodie Whittaker reportedly set to quit Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Doctor, is set to leave Doctor Who later this year according to a new report.

Whittaker has played the Doctor for two seasons and will depart after season 13 later this year, per UK newspaper The Mirror.

“It’s all very hush-hush,” said one source. “But it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.”

For its part, the BBC has declined to comment on speculation (via Radio Times) surrounding Whittaker’s future as the iconic Time Lord.

If Whittaker does leave, she’ll be the latest in a wave of departures from the TARDIS. Companion actors Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole left the sci-fi series after the recent Doctor Who Festive Special. A new companion, named Dan, is set to be portrayed by British comedian John Bishop. He'll be joining Mandip Gill’s Yaz and Whittaker’s Doctor in adventures across time and space.

It’s not yet known who, if anyone, is in the frame to replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who. Traditionally, actors who have played the Doctor (such as Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi) have all bowed out after three seasons. With season 13 also marking Whittaker’s third season, it stands to reason that she could leave the show then. Again, nothing has been officially confirmed and likely wouldn’t until around the show’s return.

For now, all attention will turn towards season 13. It’s set for 2021 and filming has already begun. After that, Who knows?

Get more of your timey-wimey fix with the best sci-fi movies ever made.