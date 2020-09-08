THPS Lips N Stuff challenge: How to complete the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Lips N Stuff challenge

On the surface, the THPS Lips N Stuff challenge doesn't sound particularly difficult, especially as the points total Tony Hawks Pro Skater requires for it is relatively low. However, if you dig a little deeper you'll see that only two tricks are allowed, and one of them is a simple Revert, which means you're going to have to work a lot harder if you want to tick this one off your list. Finding success with the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Lips N Stuff challenge is all about balance, though there are some little tweaks available that can make this easier to complete. If you're ready to go for it then follow our guidance, and you'll add that THPS Lips N Stuff challenge to your collection in no time.

What is the THPS Lips N Stuff Challenge

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll find the THPS Lips N Stuff challenge under the Created Skaters section of the Skater Challenges, and the requirements are as follows:

"Land a 10,000 point combo with only a Non-Special Lip Trick and a Revert. Game Mods must be disabled."

Unsurprisingly given the section it's under, you'll need to be using a Created Skater to clear this challenge, and beating it will give you an additional Special Trick Slot for your Created Skater, along with 100 experience and $50 cash to open up new Skate Shop items for you.

How to complete the THPS Lips N Stuff Challenge

(Image credit: Activision)

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Lips N Stuff challenge is a particularly tricky assignment, as to beat it you're going to need to maintain your balance in a Lip Trick for around 5-6 seconds. To help yourself out with this, go to the Stats tab within the Skater menu and respec your character to max out their Lip Balance, which might just provide the edge you need to stall for long enough.

(Image credit: Activision)

You can take on the THPS Lips N Stuff challenge on any level, as all you need is a lip to trick on – just make sure you're using a Created Skater when you go for it. Skate up a bowl and hit the appropriate button/direction at the edge to enter a Lip Trick, making sure it's just a standard trick and not a Special. Pay attention to how fast your score is increasing at the bottom of the screen, and if it's not going up around 1,000 points per second then try using a different Lip Trick.

While in the Lip Trick, tap left and right in the opposite direction to where the balance marker is moving, trying to keep it as slow as possible as it will quickly become impossible to control if you allow it to speed up too much. Once you pass 5,000 points for the Lip Trick, send that marker in the direction of the bowl to drop back in then hit the Revert button to create a 2x combo, which will double your points to 10,000+ and hit the target to complete the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Lips N Stuff challenge.

Note: some players are reporting issues with unlocking the THPS Lips N Stuff challenge, so if you're having problems then make sure you're using a Created Skater, are starting with a Non-Special Lip Trick, and go straight into a Revert to hit the combo and 10,000+ points.