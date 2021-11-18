Lily James and Sebastian Stan are transformed in first Pam & Tommy trailer

The '90s called: Hulu has released the first trailer for Pam & Tommy.

The limited series will center around the marriage between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) following the release of their infamous sex tape, providing a comedic take on the true story.

While set photos have teased at James and Stan's transformations into the '90s celebs, this is the first time we've been able to see them in motion. As well as mullets and dark humor, the trailer also features Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the couple's sex tape, and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, who helped Gauthier distribute it. The teaser also confirms the show's release date: February 2, 2022.

As for the real Pam and Tommy, Lee and Anderson made headlines in 1995 when they got married just four days after they started dating – then, a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and released on the internet, becoming the world's first viral video and resulting in a legal battle with the video distribution company.

Pam & Tommy is directed by Cruella and I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie – Stan also starred in the latter movie as Jeff Gillooly, the husband of Margot Robbie's Tonya Harding – and the series was developed by Rogen and his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg.